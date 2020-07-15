July 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 23 new positive cases with 5 in Manchester; 1 death reported

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, DHHS announced 23 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,091 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (5), Strafford (4), Grafton (2), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (3).

A total of 665 hospitalizations is being reported today which is 11 percent of the 6,091 cases reported to date. This includes 2 newly identified hospitalizations and 74 additional hospitalizations identified after further review and quality assurance of previous data. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 14, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,091 Recovered 5,101 (84%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 392 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 598 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 665 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 23 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 137,109 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 21,766 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 33,669 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 424 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,575

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 7/14/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center Genesis 37 25 0 7 Birch Hill 40 29 0 14 Greenbriar Nashua 117 35 0 27 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 153 55 0 37 Holy Cross Manchester 19 18 0 1

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS