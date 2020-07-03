July 14: Can we talk about race? A community conversation hosted on Zoom via Goffstown Library

GOFFSTOWN, NH – In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Aubery, and Breonna Taylor, incidents in NH such as the arrest of Jean Ronald Saint Preux, and numerous slights in our own Greater Goffstown community have caused many of us to examine our beliefs about discrimination and racial justice. After having elected an African American as President, many people thought racism was behind us. Yet recent events seem to prove otherwise.

Join James McKim, President of NHNAACP and Cole Riel, NH State Representative, for a conversation about these recent events and what we might do to create a more welcoming and just community. Sponsored by the Goffstown Public Library and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

Registration is required at www.goffstownlibrary.com/ calendar, we will meet remotely via Zoom and all registered participants will receive an email invitation with details about how to join the discussion.

Questions? Contact: Dianne Hathaway at 603-497-2102 or contact@goffstownlibrary.com