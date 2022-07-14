July 14-17: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester





This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, JULY 14th

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrew Geano / T-Bones (Hudson) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Faith Ann Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JULY 15th

Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Matt the Sax / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Shara Vineyards (Concord) / 6pm

Joannie Cicatelli Duo / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Leaving Eden / Auburn Pitts (Auburn) / 7pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Frankie Boy & the Blues Express / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 16th

Keith Drab / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Josh Foster / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Two Towns / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Doug Mitchell / Sea Keith Restaurant (Hampton) / 8:30pm

Champagne Casanova / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 17th

Another Shot / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 12pm

Tim Kierstead / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Steve Aubert / Firefly (Manchester) / 2pm

Tom Nutile Big Band / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm

Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

The Drift / Derryfield (Manchester) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – IMPROVBOSTON / July 15th at 7:30 p.m.

We’ve been called the “masters of comedy” by the Boston Globe and been voted “Best of Boston” by The Phoenix, The Improper Bostonian, and The Weekly Dig, and our performers have included film stars, Emmy Award-winning comedians, and acclaimed producers, directors, musicians, and writers. Our alumni are featured on The Daily Show, America’s Got Talent, Funniest Wins, Real Time with Bill Maher, Last Comic Standing, and John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, to name a few.

This hilarious show unfolds before your eyes as everything is made up on the spot and performed in real-time. The ImprovBoston Ensemble seamlessly integrates interactive improv games, scenes and skillful storytelling along with off-the-cuff music with “follow the fun” pacing into an unforgettable performance. This show has never been seen before and will never be seen again. The best part: it’s all inspired by the audience. Put on your best holiday sweater, grab a glass of cheer and let’s celebrate together!

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:

WIZARD OF OZ / July 12-15

RAPUNZEL / July 19-22

PETER PAN / July 26-29

CINDERELLA / August 2-5

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

BIG – THE MUSICAL / July 8-17 (Derry Opera House)

The classic 1987 motion picture fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience. Featuring a witty, moving, and insightful book and a dazzling, energetic, heartfelt, contemporary score. Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre)

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of “Grease.” Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: LIVIN ON A BAD NAME / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / July 14th at 7:30pm

Living On A Bad Name is the only Bon Jovi tribute band ever chosen to replace the real Bon Jovi in concert! With over 500 live performances in the United States and throughout the Caribbean, the impersonation is peerless, the energy, tones, sounds, musicianship and chemistry in this band has to be seen and heard to be believed! Buy tickets at: https://labellewinery.com/shop/living-on-a-bad-name-bon-jovi-tribute-derry

THEATRE: INTO THE WOODS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / July 8-17

RGC Theatre is proud to present Stephen Sondheim’s hit classic Into the Woods at the Hatbox Theatre from July 8th-17th. Into the Woods takes our favorite fairy tales and turns them on their head in this dark, dangerous, and laugh out loud musical. Into the Woods has delighted audiences across the world with its everlasting message “be careful what you wish for.” www.hatboxnh.com

COMEDY: SCAMPS PRODUCTIONS / Murphy’s (Manchester) / July 16th at 8pm

Jason Merrill headlines a new, diverse lineup of professional comedians every Saturday at 8 p.m. in the back pub at Murphy’s Taproom.

FESTIVAL: CELEBRATION OF HEROES / July 16th from 4:00-9:30pm

Swim with a Mission’s Celebration of Heroes is a fun for the whole family festival honoring NH Veterans! There will be live music by national bands, fireworks, and K9 and military demonstrations! Come and meet our US Navy SEALs and see military vehicles up close! This is also a great opportunity to learn about the veterans service organizations available in New Hampshire. All proceeds to benefit NH Veteran Organizations. www.swam.org/celebrationofheroes

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).