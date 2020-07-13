July 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 16 new positive results with 3 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, July 13, 2020, DHHS announced 16 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,068 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside Merrimack (4), Rockingham (3), Belknap (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (3).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 589 (10 percent) of 6,068 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled to domestic or international locations.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 13, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,068 Recovered 5,056 (83%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 391 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 621 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 589 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 24 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 136,028 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 21,638 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 33,628 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL( see 3 below) 408 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,550

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 7/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 313 273 504 892 479 195 586 463 LabCorp 288 330 363 249 373 639 676 417 Quest Diagnostics 174 288 279 315 229 424 155 266 Mako Medical 261 167 176 323 361 845 280 345 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 33 110 164 174 121 196 160 137 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 344 329 225 264 93 53 n/a** 218 Other Laboratory* 34 15 53 7 21 23 33 27 Total 1,447 1,512 1,764 2,224 1,677 2,375 1,890 1,841 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 7/12 Daily Average LabCorp 0 4 31 20 19 22 17 16 Quest Diagnostics 48 201 154 209 163 139 50 138 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 32 38 37 32 14 7 23 Other Laboratory* 13 2 11 7 4 8 2 7 Total 62 239 234 273 218 183 76 184

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 7/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 30 105 279 370 127 105 70 155 LabCorp 233 273 300 205 318 528 675 362 Quest Diagnostics 148 257 255 247 191 377 134 230 Mako Medical 46 22 64 47 71 171 54 68 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 29 105 148 154 102 181 148 124 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 344 329 225 264 93 53 n/a** 218 Other Laboratory* 21 11 48 3 17 19 28 21 Total 851 1,102 1,319 1,290 919 1,434 1,109 1,146 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 7/12 Daily Average LabCorp 0 3 29 19 16 20 17 15 Quest Diagnostics 44 178 141 197 152 133 50 128 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 27 34 33 30 14 7 21 Other Laboratory* 9 0 10 6 4 7 2 5 Total 54 208 214 255 202 174 76 169

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.