July 13-16 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 13th

Malcom Salls / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Caylin Costello / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Red Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Ken Budka / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JULY 14th

KOHA / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Brad Myrick / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Fraga / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Miles / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Perkins / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Amanda Dane Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Trichomes / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Peter Ward / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Kimayo / Area 23 (Concord) / 9:30pm

Whiskey 6 / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JULY 15th

Mary Fagan / Arts Market (Concord) / 10am

Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Scotty Cloutier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Pete Massa / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Gardner / Firefly (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

John Angel / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G. / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dusty Gray / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jasmine Mann / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Bandidos Y Anquis / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 16th

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Chad Verbeck / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

Brass Force / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm

Sean Coleman / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

John Chouinard / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JULY 13th

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through – DIRECT/x

BEAUTY & THE BEAST / July 11-14

RAPUNZEL / July 18-21

PETER PAN / July 25-28

SNOW WHITE / August 1-4

THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11

FROZEN Kids / August 15-18

FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25

www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TAB BENOIT / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Tab Benoit is a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues, acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as 5 Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / Eagle Square (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Thursday Nights at 7pm – Eagle Square / July 13th – TBA

https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord

CABARET / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 16 – DIRECT/x

Presented by Actors Cooperative Theatre / In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

FRIDAY, JULY 14th

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / through July 16th – DIRECT/x

Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

BRUCE IN THE U.S.A / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Much more than just another tribute… Bruce In The USA is a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show. This high end, powerhouse, band has taken this genre of performance art to a whole new level, making it the World’s #1 Tribute to the E Street Band’s musical legacy.www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FNC: NICK HOFF with SPECIAL GUEST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Nick Hoff is a nationally touring stand-up comedian who has been on MTV, co-hosts a weekly show on SiriusXM, and was a featured act in Netflix’s Comedy Festival. His debut album “Baby Daddy” hit #1 on the iTunes comedy charts, and his new hour-long special “Front to Back” can be streamed on YouTube. When he’s not on stage, Nick can often be seen in commercials for Miller Lite, Pepsi and Amazon. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MARY POPPINS JR. / Capitol Center (Concord) / through July 15th – DIRECT/x

Presented by RB Productions / Your favorite practically perfect nanny takes center stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious adventure based on the award-winning Broadway musical and classic Walt Disney film. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, JULY 15th

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Rafi Gonzales, Matt Barry, and Tim McKeever. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, JULY 16th

CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / White Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Sunday mornings at 10am – White Park / July 16th – Joey Clark

https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord

BRASS FORCE / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Check them out: http://brassforce.com/

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!