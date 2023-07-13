July 13-16 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JULY 13th
- Malcom Salls / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Caylin Costello / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Red Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 6pm
- Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
- Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, JULY 14th
- KOHA / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Brad Myrick / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Fraga / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Peter Miles / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chris Perkins / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
- Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Amanda Dane Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Trichomes / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Peter Ward / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Kimayo / Area 23 (Concord) / 9:30pm
- Whiskey 6 / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, JULY 15th
- Mary Fagan / Arts Market (Concord) / 10am
- Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Scotty Cloutier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Pete Massa / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Gardner / Firefly (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- John Angel / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mikey G. / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dusty Gray / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Jasmine Mann / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm
- Bandidos Y Anquis / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JULY 16th
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Chad Verbeck / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm
- Brass Force / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm
- Sean Coleman / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- John Chouinard / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, JULY 13th
CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through – DIRECT/x
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST / July 11-14
- RAPUNZEL / July 18-21
- PETER PAN / July 25-28
- SNOW WHITE / August 1-4
- THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11
- FROZEN Kids / August 15-18
- FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25
- www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
TAB BENOIT / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
Tab Benoit is a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues, acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as 5 Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / Eagle Square (Concord) / – FREE EVENT
Thursday Nights at 7pm – Eagle Square / July 13th – TBA
https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord
CABARET / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 16 – DIRECT/x
Presented by Actors Cooperative Theatre / In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
FRIDAY, JULY 14th
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / through July 16th – DIRECT/x
Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
BRUCE IN THE U.S.A / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Much more than just another tribute… Bruce In The USA is a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show. This high end, powerhouse, band has taken this genre of performance art to a whole new level, making it the World’s #1 Tribute to the E Street Band’s musical legacy.www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
FNC: NICK HOFF with SPECIAL GUEST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Nick Hoff is a nationally touring stand-up comedian who has been on MTV, co-hosts a weekly show on SiriusXM, and was a featured act in Netflix’s Comedy Festival. His debut album “Baby Daddy” hit #1 on the iTunes comedy charts, and his new hour-long special “Front to Back” can be streamed on YouTube. When he’s not on stage, Nick can often be seen in commercials for Miller Lite, Pepsi and Amazon. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
MARY POPPINS JR. / Capitol Center (Concord) / through July 15th – DIRECT/x
Presented by RB Productions / Your favorite practically perfect nanny takes center stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious adventure based on the award-winning Broadway musical and classic Walt Disney film. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SATURDAY, JULY 15th
TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Featuring Rafi Gonzales, Matt Barry, and Tim McKeever. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SUNDAY, JULY 16th
CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / White Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT
Sunday mornings at 10am – White Park / July 16th – Joey Clark
https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord
BRASS FORCE / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
Check them out: http://brassforce.com/
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!