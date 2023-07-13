July 13-16 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Thursday, July 13, 2023 A. Robert Dionne Culture, Music Scene 0
Thursday, July 13, 2023 A. Robert Dionne Culture, Music Scene 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Entertainment Report logo

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 13th

Dani Sven performs July 13 at Firefly Bistro.
  • Malcom Salls / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
  • Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
  • Caylin Costello / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
  • Red Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
  • Lou Antonucci / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
  • Ken Budka / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
  • D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
  • Sam Hammerman / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
  • Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JULY 14th

The Trichomes will be playing at The Shaskeen on July 14.
  • KOHA / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Brad Myrick / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Chris Fraga / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Peter Miles / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
  • Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
  • Chris Perkins / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
  • Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
  • Amanda Dane Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
  • Trichomes / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
  • Chad Lamarsh / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
  • Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
  • Peter Ward / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
  • Kimayo / Area 23 (Concord) / 9:30pm
  • Whiskey 6 / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JULY 15th

Jasmine Mann will be doing her thang July 15 at Hopknot.
  • Mary Fagan / Arts Market (Concord) / 10am
  • Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
  • Scotty Cloutier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
  • Pete Massa / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Chris Gardner / Firefly (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
  • John Angel / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Mikey G. / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Dusty Gray / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
  • Jasmine Mann / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm
  • Bandidos Y Anquis / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
  • Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 16th

Chad Verbeck will make your Sunday shine brighter. Catch him at Shoppers Pub.
  • Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
  • Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
  • Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
  • Chad Verbeck / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm
  • Brass Force / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm
  • Sean Coleman / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
  • John Chouinard / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
  • Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.  

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event. 

THURSDAY, JULY 13th

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through – DIRECT/x

  • BEAUTY & THE BEAST / July 11-14
  • RAPUNZEL / July 18-21
  • PETER PAN / July 25-28
  • SNOW WHITE / August 1-4
  • THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11
  • FROZEN Kids / August 15-18
  • FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25
  • www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TAB BENOIT / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Tab Benoit is a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues, acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as 5 Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / Eagle Square (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Thursday Nights at 7pm – Eagle Square / July 13th – TBA

https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord

CABARET / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 16 – DIRECT/x

Presented by Actors Cooperative Theatre / In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

FRIDAY, JULY 14th

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / through July 16thDIRECT/x

Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469 

BRUCE IN THE U.S.A / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Much more than just another tribute… Bruce In The USA is a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show. This high end, powerhouse, band has taken this genre of performance art to a whole new level, making it the World’s #1 Tribute to the E Street Band’s musical legacy.www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FNC: NICK HOFF with SPECIAL GUEST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Nick Hoff is a nationally touring stand-up comedian who has been on MTV, co-hosts a weekly show on SiriusXM, and was a featured act in Netflix’s Comedy Festival.  His debut album “Baby Daddy” hit #1 on the iTunes comedy charts, and his new hour-long special “Front to Back” can be streamed on YouTube.  When he’s not on stage, Nick can often be seen in commercials for Miller Lite, Pepsi and Amazon. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MARY POPPINS JR. / Capitol Center (Concord) / through July 15thDIRECT/x

Presented by RB Productions / Your favorite practically perfect nanny takes center stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious adventure based on the award-winning Broadway musical and classic Walt Disney film. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, JULY 15th

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Rafi Gonzales, Matt Barry, and Tim McKeever. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, JULY 16th

CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / White Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Sunday mornings at 10am – White Park / July 16th – Joey Clark

https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord

BRASS FORCE / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Check them out: http://brassforce.com/ 

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!

 

About this Author

A. Robert Dionne

A. Robert Dionne is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Majestic Theatre and Administrator to Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. For over 90 combined years The Majestic and Ted Herbert’s has been providing arts opportunities, for all ages, ‘FOR AND BY THE COMMUNITY’.  Ted Herbert’s is excited to provide lessons for all instruments, all abilities, and all ages as well as quality rentals of band and orchestra instruments from their location at 880 Page Street in Manchester. More information at www.tedherbert.com / www.majestictheatre.net or call (603)669-7469

Email

See all of this author's posts