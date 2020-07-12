July 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 31 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, July 12, 2020, DHHS announced 31 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,054 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58 percent being female and 42 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Rockingham (3), Merrimack (2), Strafford (2), Carroll (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (8) and Manchester (1). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 589 (10 percent) of 6,054 cases. Eight of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 12, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,054 Recovered 5,027 (83%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 391 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 636 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 589 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 22 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 134,866 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 21,562 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 33,600 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 545 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,550

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 633 313 273 504 892 479 195 470 LabCorp 135 288 330 363 249 373 639 340 Quest Diagnostics 679 174 288 279 315 229 424 341 Mako Medical 150 261 167 176 323 361 845 326 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 57 33 110 164 174 121 196 122 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 124 344 329 225 264 93 n/a** 230 Other Laboratory* 28 34 15 53 7 21 23 26 Total 1,806 1,447 1,512 1,764 2,224 1,677 2,322 1,822 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 Daily Average LabCorp 10 0 4 31 20 19 22 15 Quest Diagnostics 54 48 201 154 209 163 139 138 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 1 32 38 37 32 14 22 Other Laboratory* 0 13 2 11 7 4 8 6 Total 64 62 239 234 273 218 183 182

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 86 30 105 279 370 127 105 157 LabCorp 112 233 273 300 205 318 528 281 Quest Diagnostics 622 148 257 255 247 191 377 300 Mako Medical 21 46 22 64 47 71 171 63 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 50 29 105 148 154 102 181 110 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 124 344 329 225 264 93 n/a** 230 Other Laboratory* 25 21 11 48 3 17 19 21 Total 1,040 851 1,102 1,319 1,290 919 1,381 1,129 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 7/10 7/11 Daily Average LabCorp 9 0 3 29 19 16 20 14 Quest Diagnostics 51 44 178 141 197 152 133 128 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 1 27 34 33 30 14 20 Other Laboratory* 0 9 0 10 6 4 7 5 Total 60 54 208 214 255 202 174 167

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.