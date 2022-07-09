July 11: Neighborhood meeting to discuss proposed West Side community center

MANCHESTER, NH — A neighborhood meeting and community conversation is scheduled for July 11 at 6 p.m. at Parkside Middle School. The meeting is meant for residents to learn more about plans for a new community center proposed to be located on city-owned land next to Parkside Middle and Gossler Park Elementary schools.

The Mark Stebbins Community Center is a project to bring services for children and families of the city’s West Side in a central, walkable and easy to get to location. Several service providers will be located together in the community center.

The community center is in discussions with the City of Manchester to purchase land at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street. The offer and packet submitted to the City of Manchester is below.

About the Mark Stebbins Community Center:

This nonprofit organization has a mission of building stronger families and brighter futures for children throughout New Hampshire through generosity, collaboration and gratitude.

Email info@markstebbinscommunitycenter.org with any questions.

Below: Informational project packet