July 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 18 new positive cases with 1 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, July 10, 2020, DHHS announced 18 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,991 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44 percent being female and 56 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Carroll (1), Belknap (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 585 (10 percent) of 5,991 cases. Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 10, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,991 Recovered 4,897 (82%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 390 (6.5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 704 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 585 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 20 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 132,302 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 21,186 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 33,387 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 386 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,475

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 643 370 633 313 273 504 892 518 LabCorp 253 361 135 288 330 363 249 283 Quest Diagnostics 647 627 679 174 288 279 315 430 Mako Medical 94 1,031 150 261 167 176 323 315 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 118 171 57 33 110 164 174 118 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 174 34 124 344 329 225 n/a 205 Other Laboratory* 19 4 28 34 15 53 7 23 Total 1,948 2,598 1,806 1,447 1,512 1,764 1,960 1,862 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 Daily Average LabCorp 31 17 10 0 4 31 20 16 Quest Diagnostics 159 119 54 48 201 154 209 135 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 25 6 0 1 32 38 37 20 Other Laboratory* 7 1 0 13 2 11 7 6 Total 222 143 64 62 239 234 273 177

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 159 173 86 30 105 279 370 172 LabCorp 215 311 112 233 273 300 205 236 Quest Diagnostics 587 584 622 148 257 255 247 386 Mako Medical 82 461 21 46 22 64 47 106 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 107 162 50 29 105 148 154 108 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 174 34 124 344 329 225 n/a 205 Other Laboratory* 14 4 25 21 11 48 3 18 Total 1,338 1,729 1,040 851 1,102 1,319 1,026 1,201 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/03 7/04 7/05 7/06 7/07 7/08 7/09 Daily Average LabCorp 25 17 9 0 3 29 19 15 Quest Diagnostics 147 118 51 44 178 141 197 125 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 24 6 0 1 27 34 33 18 Other Laboratory* 1 0 0 9 0 10 6 4 Total 197 141 60 54 208 214 255 161

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.