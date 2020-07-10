July 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 18 new positive cases with 1 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, July 10, 2020, DHHS announced 18 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,991 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44 percent being female and 56 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Carroll (1), Belknap (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 585 (10 percent) of 5,991 cases. Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
- 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 10, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|5,991
|Recovered
|4,897 (82%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|390 (6.5%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|704
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|585 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|20
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|132,302
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|21,186
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|33,387
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|386
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,475
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|7/03
|7/04
|7/05
|7/06
|7/07
|7/08
|7/09
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|643
|370
|633
|313
|273
|504
|892
|518
|LabCorp
|253
|361
|135
|288
|330
|363
|249
|283
|Quest Diagnostics
|647
|627
|679
|174
|288
|279
|315
|430
|Mako Medical
|94
|1,031
|150
|261
|167
|176
|323
|315
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|118
|171
|57
|33
|110
|164
|174
|118
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|174
|34
|124
|344
|329
|225
|n/a
|205
|Other Laboratory*
|19
|4
|28
|34
|15
|53
|7
|23
|Total
|1,948
|2,598
|1,806
|1,447
|1,512
|1,764
|1,960
|1,862
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|7/03
|7/04
|7/05
|7/06
|7/07
|7/08
|7/09
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|31
|17
|10
|0
|4
|31
|20
|16
|Quest Diagnostics
|159
|119
|54
|48
|201
|154
|209
|135
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|25
|6
|0
|1
|32
|38
|37
|20
|Other Laboratory*
|7
|1
|0
|13
|2
|11
|7
|6
|Total
|222
|143
|64
|62
|239
|234
|273
|177
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.
Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|7/03
|7/04
|7/05
|7/06
|7/07
|7/08
|7/09
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|159
|173
|86
|30
|105
|279
|370
|172
|LabCorp
|215
|311
|112
|233
|273
|300
|205
|236
|Quest Diagnostics
|587
|584
|622
|148
|257
|255
|247
|386
|Mako Medical
|82
|461
|21
|46
|22
|64
|47
|106
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|107
|162
|50
|29
|105
|148
|154
|108
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|174
|34
|124
|344
|329
|225
|n/a
|205
|Other Laboratory*
|14
|4
|25
|21
|11
|48
|3
|18
|Total
|1,338
|1,729
|1,040
|851
|1,102
|1,319
|1,026
|1,201
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|7/03
|7/04
|7/05
|7/06
|7/07
|7/08
|7/09
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|25
|17
|9
|0
|3
|29
|19
|15
|Quest Diagnostics
|147
|118
|51
|44
|178
|141
|197
|125
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|24
|6
|0
|1
|27
|34
|33
|18
|Other Laboratory*
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|10
|6
|4
|Total
|197
|141
|60
|54
|208
|214
|255
|161
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.