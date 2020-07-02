July 1 NH COVID-19 update: 20 new positive cases with 8 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, DHHS announced 20 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,802 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all were adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Merrimack (2), Rockingham (2), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (3).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 565 (10%) of 5,802 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 1, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,802 Recovered 4,491 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 373 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 938 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 565 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 32 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 120,307 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 19,483 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 32,004 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 361 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,475

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 285 280 538 111 534 292 391 347 LabCorp 607 575 386 366 184 179 562 408 Quest Diagnostics 666 210 374 457 502 301 135 378 Mako Medical 359 670 771 566 157 491 125 448 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 197 168 71 204 155 68 70 133 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 292 274 35 46 285 332 n/a** 211 Other Laboratory* 43 20 7 17 37 6 24 22 Total 2,449 2,197 2,182 1,767 1,854 1,669 1,307 1,918 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 Daily Average LabCorp 24 41 26 37 16 0 2 21 Quest Diagnostics 152 210 155 226 53 226 194 174 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 31 19 19 26 5 1 28 18 Other Laboratory* 2 2 12 11 3 8 15 8 Total 209 272 212 300 77 235 239 221

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 68 75 168 130 142 42 93 103 LabCorp 511 479 347 322 150 165 510 355 Quest Diagnostics 552 370 316 410 430 268 117 352 Mako Medical 62 115 175 128 36 52 2 81 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 172 150 55 179 133 56 61 115 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 292 274 35 46 285 332 n/a** 211 Other Laboratory* 39 20 6 16 32 3 23 20 Total 1,696 1,483 1,102 1,231 1,208 918 806 1,206 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 Daily Average LabCorp 20 36 25 31 15 0 0 18 Quest Diagnostics 140 196 145 206 50 209 186 162 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 25 16 17 22 5 1 22 15 Other Laboratory* 1 2 8 8 1 3 11 5 Total 186 250 195 267 71 213 219 200

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.