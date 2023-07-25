Jully 26: Lane closures on I-93 South for nighttime work at Exit 4A

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will perform nighttime overhead sign work associated with the construction of the new I-93 Exit 4A interchange in Londonderry/Derry on Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023.

Weather permitting, work to remove the existing overhead sign structure on I-93 Southbound (mile marker 13.2) will require temporarily closing two lanes from 7 to 11 p.m.

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the work zone and obey all posted signs.

Motorists are also encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511. org/.

This work is part of the $45 million I-93 Exit 4A Interchange construction project located between Exits 4 and 5. The general contractor is Weaver Brothers Construction Company from Bow, NH.