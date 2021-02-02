Judge denies Valley Street inmate request for release to rehab

MANCHESTER, NH – A judge denied the request of a man who wanted to be released from the Valley Street jail to enter a treatment program saying he recalled the case involved the recovery of a significant amount of drugs and a loaded gun, found inside a child’s toy.

Duron Antwaine Flynn, 27, formerly of 269 Cedar St., Apt. 2, was arrested last July on charges of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and endangering the welfare of a child.

His arrest, along with others, occurred after a months-long investigation by police concerning drugs being sold out of the Cedar Street apartment, according to investigators.

Judge David Anderson, presiding in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, said he was familiar with the facts of the case. Police said they recovered a stolen, loaded Ruger 9mm handgun inside a toy barn on the floor of Flynn’s bedroom. Four children, ranging in age from 2 to 13, were in the apartment when police raided it.

Police recovered 55 grams of crack cocaine and $9,400 in cash. At the time of his arrest, Flynn was released on personal recognizance bail.

However, at a later bail hearing in October, Judge Amy Messer found him to be a danger to the community and ordered him held without bail.

Defense attorney Justin Shepherd said nothing has happened in the case since then. He said the federal government said it is taking over the case and Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Brendon Thurston said prosecutors intend to present the case to a grand jury next month.

He asked the judge to release Flynn to the Phoenix House, a drug rehab program, instead of him just sitting in jail.

Anderson denied the request.

Shepherd said he could file the motion again in 45 days if nothing happens “just to keep this on the court’s radar.”