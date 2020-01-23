Joyce leads Penmen to Wednesday win

It’s January 23, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately with Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Men’s Basketball

Senior Eammon Joyce (Medford, Mass.) posted a career-high 34 points and 16 rebounds to push the Penmen past American International College, 88-81.

Junior Michael Almoncy (Brentwood, N.Y.) and junior Corry Long (Cincinnati, Ohio) contributed 19 and 12 point respectively in the effort, which saw SNHU down 60-58 with less than nine minutes left to play.

The Penmen responded with a 15-4 run, including seven points from Joyce and five from Long, giving them a lead that would not be erased.

SNHU went 11-for-12 from the charity stripe over the final five minutes of the contest to seal the victory.

The 34 points for Joyce were the most by a Penmen since Nov. 25 of last season when Daquaise Andrews erupted for 37 in a 99-91 win over Post University.

The Penmen (10-8, 3-7 Northeast-10) are back in action Saturday, Jan. 25 (1:30 p.m.) when they take on the College of Saint Rose.

Women’s Basketball

Sophomore Jenna Roche (Braintree, Mass.) and senior Victoria Dean (Plymouth, Mass.) scored 16 and 15 points respectively as SNHU defeated American International College, 63-54.

Southern New Hampshire led by one just 40 seconds into the final quarter when five different scorers combined on a 14-4 rush to solidify their advantage.

Southern New Hampshire wins for the third time in five games, while AIC loses for the seventh time in nine contests. Despite trailing in the all-time series, 25-12, SNHU has now won three of four against AIC.

The Penmen (11-7, 4-6 Northeast-10) are back in action Saturday, Jan. 25 (1:30 p.m.) when they take on the College of Saint Rose.