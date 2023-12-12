Joyce Craig says farewell to School Board

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday night, Board of School Committee (BOSC) Members Ken Tassey (Ward 6), Peter Perich (Ward 8), Ben Dion (Ward 9), Gary Hamer (Ward 10) and Dr. Nicole Leapley (Ward 11) joined Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in being honored in what was their last full BOSC Meeting.

Several members of the board praised Craig for her work as mayor over the last six years leading the BOSC. Earlier in the meeting, Craig provided these words.

Given this is my last School Board meeting as Mayor, I’d like to share a few thoughts.

As many of you know, I first got involved in public service when I ran for school board in 2007. I had three young children, and as a parent, saw that our schools were struggling. It’s funny how things come full circle, today one of those young kids is now a high school English teacher.

As Mayor, I’ve prioritized public education and improving student achievement. I believe the best way to positively impact the future of our city is through a strong public school system.

I’m grateful this board feels the same, and together with the administration, school staff, parents and our community, we’ve made great progress.

It started with the strategic plan, and vision for the future, thanks to Manchester Proud – a group of business and community leaders who believe, as I do, that strong schools lead to a thriving community that offers better jobs, a strengthened tax base, safer neighborhoods, and enhanced property values.

We’ve continued to think creatively and work collaboratively to increase opportunities for our students, and decrease barriers.

We’ve decreased class sizes, expanded higher-level learning opportunities for all students, and ensured that every student has access to technology. We brought back Spanish and French classes to the middle schools. For the first time in decades, we implemented a district-wide curriculum for reading, math, science and social studies. All students now have access to free tutoring. And we launched a course where our high school students are actually building a working airplane.

In working together with the New Hampshire College and University Council, we were twice awarded the competitive GEAR UP grant. Over 2,000 students in our middle and high schools now have access to academic support, career exploration, and college planning to help them prepare and succeed after high school. The first cohort of students is graduating this year.

We launched The Manchester Promise with Southern New Hampshire University, Duet, and Manchester Community College to provide debt-free college to Manchester Public School graduates who couldn’t otherwise afford it. These students are out-performing traditional students, are staying local, and are giving back to the community.

Thanks to the generosity of the Stebbins Family and the Granite United Way, we expanded The Leader in Me curriculum to all schools on the west side. This program has transformed the culture at Gossler Park, by improving student achievement and behavior, and will have a lasting impact on west side students of all ages.

We’ve funded community schools and increased wrap-around services because we know that students are better prepared for the future when they are supported.

We established New Hampshire’s first dual-language program at Bakersville Elementary, to help students learn in new and effective ways. We also sent a strong message that the City of Manchester is committed to supporting our students, by including student representatives on the School Board, and hiring the District’s first Chief Equity Officer, creating one of the first positions of its kind in New Hampshire.

And after many years of discussions, this board took action and approved a much needed $290 million dollar investment in our school buildings. We know that better facilities lead to better student outcomes. Manchester students deserve learning environments that set them up for success and we’re now able to move forward with building spaces for our kids to learn, grow and thrive for generations to come.

It’s important to recognize that our educators are our district’s greatest strength. When I first took office, we had a hard time attracting and retaining educators. We’ve since raised wages to be competitive with surrounding districts, and as a result, have reduced the number of open positions to the lowest it’s been in years. We also raised the minimum wage for all district staff, and we’re offering more professional development opportunities than ever before. And I’m hopeful the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will ratify the five tentative agreements for educators so our District will be in a strong position to support and retain our exceptional staff and attract the best new educators for years to come.

There’s still a lot of work to do. But I want to thank my fellow board members for your hard work and commitment. Even despite a global pandemic, we made progress. And we’re seeing this reflected in increases in iReady test scores and graduation rates. The work we’ve done has set the foundation for learning success for generations to come. It’s been an honor to work alongside you.

I also want to thank Dr. Gillis, her leadership team and all of our district staff. Our teachers, para-professionals, custodians, bus drivers, crossing guards, coaches, guidance counselors, administrators, food service folks, and every person who contributes to our schools — I know we ask a lot of you, but I want you to know you are appreciated and we’re so grateful for all that you do.

I want to thank our parents. Thank you for your support and involvement in your child’s education. I recognize you have a lot of choices when it comes to schools for your children and I’m grateful you trust the Manchester School District, just as I did for my children.

And to our students, when I graduated from Memorial back in 1985, I didn’t know what profession I wanted to go into, and I certainly didn’t think that someday I’d be Mayor of Manchester. But I found passion for public service, and I’m excited for all of you to go out and find your passion, and your strengths, and put them to work for the benefit of others.

We’ve seen time and again that young people are a driving force behind change and progress in our nation, and in our city. You have an important voice that must be heard. I hope that your time in the Manchester School District helps you to find that voice.

And no matter where life takes you, please remember that Manchester will always be your home. Thank you.