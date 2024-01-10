Joyce Craig joins Granite Staters to protect reproductive rights in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joyce Craig joined Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights advocates Wednesday in support of reproductive freedom in Concord. The rally at the State House took place before the New Hampshire legislature considered arguments about access to abortion and reproductive health care from Republicans.

“The escalating attacks on access to abortion by Republicans in New Hampshire demonstrate that we need to take the threat to reproductive freedom seriously,” said Joyce Craig. “I stand with reproductive health advocates and legislators in their efforts to protect access to abortion, including medication abortion, for all Granite Staters. As Governor, I’ll put an end to these extreme Republican attacks on access to abortion and work to codify Roe v Wade into law.”

This legislative session the New Hampshire legislature will consider numerous bills in both the Senate and the House on reproductive freedom including:

Republican-sponsored legislation further restricting access to reproductive health care:

HB 1248, relative to restrictions on access to abortion.

HB 1541, relative to conditions for an abortion performed after viability or 15 weeks gestation.

Democratic-sponsored legislation protecting reproductive freedom:

CACR 23, relating to reproductive freedom. Providing that all persons have the right to make their own reproductive decisions.