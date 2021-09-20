Joyce Craig endorsed by Manchester’s state senators

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig was endorsed by State Senators Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester), Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) and Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) in her bid to earn another term as Manchester’s mayor this November.

“I am grateful to be endorsed by three leaders who have dedicated their careers to New Hampshire and the Queen City,” said Craig. “The Senators and I are in constant communication about the issues that impact Manchester residents at both the State House and City Hall. I’ll continue to work closely with Senator D’Allesandro, Senator Soucy and Senator Cavanaugh to ensure we meet the needs of our community.”

In a joint statement, Senators Soucy, D’Allesandro, and Cavanaugh said, “Joyce is our choice for Manchester. The ongoing communication and collaboration between Mayor Craig and leadership in Concord ensures that Manchester residents and their local interests are well represented. We have worked with Joyce on issues from education to protecting local taxpayers, and are proud to endorse Joyce Craig for Mayor of Manchester.”

Mayor Craig has been previously endorsed by the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors, Teamsters Local 633, SEIU 1984, Manchester Education Association, the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, and local leaders including former Manchester GOP Chair Victor Goulet and former Mayor Syl Dupuis.