Joyce Craig Earns The Endorsement of Manchester Firefighters and IAFF Local 856

MANCHESTER, NH – The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 856 announced their endorsement of Joyce Craig for Governor of New Hampshire. IAFF Local 856, which is the largest local in the state and represents over 200 members, cited Joyce Craig’s long history of supporting public safety as a reason for their endorsement through programs such as early cancer screenings for Manchester’s firefighters.

“Joyce Craig has been a close friend of IAFF Local 856 throughout her career, from spearheading a first-of-its-kind early-cancer screening program for firefighters to investing millions of dollars in our equipment and working conditions, and working hard to ensure we were fairly paid,” said IAFF Local 856 President Chad Gamache. “She served the City of Manchester tirelessly during her 6 years in the Mayor’s Office. We have no doubt she will bring these same qualities to the Governor’s Office and continue her work of supporting New Hampshire’s Firefighters.”

“Manchester firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect Queen City residents and keep our communities safe. I’m honored to receive the endorsement and support of the dedicated men and women of IAFF Local 856,” said Craig. “New Hampshire’s firefighters and police officers deserve a partner in the Governor’s office that will have their back. On day one, I will start the fight to reinstate Group 2 benefits, to take Manchester’s early cancer screening program statewide, and to continue investments in high-quality training, technology, and equipment, as Governor I’ll work every day to support the men and women who keep us safe.”

The endorsement of IAFF Local 856 adds to Joyce’s support from labor organizations across New Hampshire including AFSCME Council 93, New Hampshire AFL-CIO, Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, Iron Workers Local 7, Teamsters Local 633, New Hampshire Building and Trades Council, the Carpenters (NASRCC), Painters (IUPAT DC 35), IBEW Local 490, and the Nashua Teachers’ Union. Joyce has also earned the support of over 500 elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in her campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This list includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 100 leaders from the Seacoast, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, Governor John Lynch and Senator Tom Sherman.