Joyce Craig Earns Endorsement of New Hampshire AFL-CIO

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, the New Hampshire AFL-CIO announced their endorsement of Joyce Craig for Governor, who earned a unanimous vote of support from the NH AFL-CIO Board. The New Hampshire AFL-CIO represents nearly 40,000 workers and is the largest labor organization in the state. This endorsement builds on the support of eight labor unions that have endorsed Joyce’s campaign for Governor. In announcing their support, New Hampshire AFL-CIO leadership highlighted Joyce’s commitment to supporting the labor movement and hardworking Granite Staters.

“Joyce Craig is the strongest choice for New Hampshire’s working families and we are proud to support her campaign for Governor,” said Glenn Brackett, New Hampshire AFL-CIO President. “Joyce’s commitment to working families and strengthening communities is unparalleled in this race, she is someone working people can count on to lower costs, create good-paying jobs, and build the housing our state desperately needs. We know Joyce will work tirelessly to raise wages and protect workers which is why we will work tirelessly to make sure Joyce is New Hampshire’s next Governor.”

“I’m honored to earn the support of the New Hampshire AFL-CIO because they represent the hardworking families that are the backbone of our state,” said Joyce Craig. “My family is a labor family, and I know firsthand that the work the New Hampshire AFL-CIO does to protect the rights of working people and fight for fair wages helps everyone in our state. I want every family to know that I’ll always have their backs and I’ll work everyday to create opportunities and strengthen our communities.”

“Last week we protected hardworking families and once again stopped so-called “Right-to-Work” in New Hampshire. It’s time to turn the page on the constant attacks that working people have faced and elect a Governor who will help us raise wages and create good-paying jobs,” said Dave Spechuilli, New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council President. “Joyce Craig is a daughter of the labor movement and is the only candidate with a proven record of creating jobs and attracting economic investment to our state. We trust Joyce to do everything she can to create opportunities for Granite Staters no matter where they live.”

The endorsement of New Hampshire AFL-CIO adds to Joyce Craig’s extensive support from labor organizations across New Hampshire including Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, Iron Workers Local 7, Teamsters Local 633, New Hampshire Building and Trades Council, the Carpenters (NASRCC), Painters (IUPAT DC 35), IBEW Local 490, and the Nashua Teachers’ Union. Joyce has also earned the support of over 500 elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in her campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This ever-growing list includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 100 leaders from the Seacoast, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, Governor John Lynch and Senator Tom Sherman.