Joseph Doiron selected as state Director of Workforce Development

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs announces that Joseph A. Doiron will serve as the new state workforce development director, overseeing the BEA Office of Workforce Opportunity (OWO).

As director, Doiron will work with BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell to advance state workforce development strategies, a critical component of BEA’s economic development work. Doiron will manage partnerships across multiple agencies and in partnership with private employers to advance state economic development initiatives related to developing, maintaining, and recruiting a world-class workforce to New Hampshire.

Doiron will oversee staff and programs at OWO, which administers New Hampshire’s federal funding under the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce and Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA). This includes managing programs in partnership with the state Department of Employment Security, Department of Education, Community College System, and others. He will also work closely with the State Workforce Innovation Board and the state Sector Partnership Initiative.

“The challenge of growing the workforce remains a top issue for our economy,” Caswell said. “Having Joe step into this important role will be a big step forward for advancing those efforts here at BEA.”

Doiron, who most recently served as deputy director of the Governor’s Emergency Relief and Recovery office, said he looks forward to working with stakeholders to develop further a strong and agile workforce.

“In New Hampshire’s expanding economy, employers’ competitiveness depends on their ability to attract and retain workers to fill their needs,” Doiron said. “I look forward to working with Commissioner Caswell and the BEA team to address these issues.”

Click here for information about the Office of Workforce Opportunity.

Click here for information about New Hampshire’s Sector Partnership Initiative.