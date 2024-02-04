Jon Kiper to host Rock for Democracy event in Dover

DOVER, NH — Supporters of New Hampshire’s local music scene will gather in Dover on Feb. 6 to rally for democracy.

Rock for Democracy is a free event. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, at Auspicious Brew in Dover. RSVP is encouraged but not required.

Jon Kiper, candidate for New Hampshire governor, spoke to the purpose of the event.

“In New Hampshire, we have spectacular local artists struggling to find housing, and consumers with little disposable income. Our economy suffers as the cost of housing continues to skyrocket statewide.”

“I want to support New Hampshire’s artists,” he said, “and Rock for Democracy is part of that.”

Newmarket resident Rainor Tsunami, frontman for local band Marvel Prone, spoke to his excitement about the event.

“We are stoked to perform at Rock for Democracy. Jon has always provided many opportunities to musicians and artists in the area and he’s always been a big supporter of local art.”

Rainor spoke further about his excitement for Kiper’s candidacy.

“I believe that Jon will make a positive impact on New Hampshire as governor. His knowledge of New Hampshire’s government and political system is enlightening to those of us who have wondered why New Hampshire’s housing market is so rough. I am honored to have the opportunity to perform for a crowd of open-minded individuals who want to radically improve New Hampshire’s economy and liberty.”

Rep. Geoffrey Smith (D-Dover), one of three state lawmakers slated to speak at Rock for Democracy, spoke to the issues young people face in participating in the legislative system.

“When you’re younger, when you have children and a full-time job, it’s very difficult to be a representative. Very few of our lawmakers fit into this demographic. When measures like legal cannabis repeatedly fail, despite massive statewide support for legalization, we are reminded that young people are underrepresented in the legislature.”

Rep. Amanda Bouldin (D-Manchester), highlighted the need for true democracy.

“When lawmakers are offered only $100 per year to serve, this ensures that only wealthy, retired people with paid-off mortgages have the opportunity to make laws in our state. With young people severely outnumbered in the State House, it should be no surprise that we struggle to pass legislation that will actually help the working class, especially people working in the arts.”

