Join in on the statewide historical scavenger hunt, win prizes

CONCORD, NH—The 603 History Hunt kicks off July 1 giving people a chance to see New Hampshire in ways they never have before, and win prizes!

The 603 History Hunt takes you on the road to test your knowledge of the Granite State and complete a series of challenges all through the month of July. Visit the world’s longest candy counter, locate a scene from the movie “Jumanji,” or find the grave of America’s first Black celebrity—all located right here in New Hampshire. Choose which challenges to accept based on your own interests and abilities, with over 100 challenges to choose from.

Created by the New Hampshire Historical Society, the 603 History Hunt is one of several programs and events organized to mark the Society’s 200th anniversary in 2023.

“New Hampshire has a vibrant history for such a small state,” said Elizabeth Dubrulle, director of education and public programs at the New Hampshire Historical Society. “The 603 History Hunt encourages people to get out there and explore this state we all love. You’ll be amazed at how much has happened here.”

Some challenges can be completed from just about anywhere in the state, while others are tied to a specific region or location within New Hampshire. Challenges ask players to complete a variety of tasks, such as film a video, take a photograph, answer a trivia question, or scan a QR code. Players choose which challenges to complete and how many challenges they want to undertake, and they earn points and win prizes accordingly.

The 603 History Hunt is free and open to the general public, thanks in part to the generosity of Merrimack County Savings Bank, which is sponsoring the event in conjunction with the New Hampshire Historical Society. Players must be at least 13 years old to officially participate, but the challenges are great opportunities to see the sites with family and friends.

Prizes will be awarded during an Aug. 5 Ice Cream Social at the NH Historical Society, 30 Park St., in Concord. If prize winners are not present, the Society will contact them to arrange delivery of their prize.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Kickin’ It Off prize : Highest number of points as of 8 p.m. EST on July 2 (1 prize)

: Highest number of points as of 8 p.m. EST on July 2 (1 prize) Halfway Home prize : Highest number of points as of 8 p.m. EST on July 16 (1 prize)

: Highest number of points as of 8 p.m. EST on July 16 (1 prize) You Did It prizes: Highest number of points when the hunt ends at 11:59 p.m. EST, July 31, 2023 (3 prizes—first, second, and third places)

To sign up, download the Scavify app through the App Store or Google Play Store, or visit Scavify’s website. Participants will be asked to create a free account and should then search for “603 History Hunt” to join the scavenger hunt. Although participants can join the hunt at any time, the hunt won’t begin—and challenges won’t be released—until 12 a.m. on July 1.

Click here for more information and rules.

Founded in 1823, the New Hampshire Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to saving, preserving, and sharing New Hampshire history. Nowhere will you find a more extensive collection of objects and archives related to New Hampshire’s history. The Society shares these vast collections through its library, museum, websites, publications, exhibitions, and youth and adult educational programs. The Society is not a state-funded agency. All of its programs and services are made possible by membership dues and contributions. For more information about the Society, visit nhhistory.org or call 603-228-6688.