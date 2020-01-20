Join Granite State Penguins adult swim team for fun, exercise and competition

NASHUA, NH — Did you know there is a Masters Swim Team based in Nashua, New Hampshire? The Granite State Penguins are a non-profit group formed in 2005 for adults who love the sport of swimming. Don’t be intimated by the word “Masters.” The word was first applied to adults in track and field and was then adopted for organized adult swimming. ‘Masters’ simply means 18 and older.

A few reasons you should join a Masters Swim Team:

Joining a team will set you up with a regular schedule of enjoying the sport you love. And, you will surround yourself with like-minded people that truly understand the joy of swimming.

Get fit! Swimming is a wonderful way to exercise. It is an excellent aerobic and resistance training for a full-body workout.

Be as competitive as you want to be. It doesn’t matter how fast you are. There is always someone with similar ability as you. You can compete in local, regional, or national meets or in triathlons. Or you can choose not to compete at all and swim simply for fun and to stay in shape.

If you enjoyed swimming in your school days, coming back to the sport will rekindle your love of the water in a less pressured environment. The Granite State Penguins practice Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6:30 – 8 a.m. at the Nashua Boys and Girls Club’s five-lane, 25-yard pool. A team member is on deck at all times during workout sessions. Structured workouts are geared for those 20 and older with a variety of swimming abilities. Most swimmers who have competed prior to joining are able to match their former high school speeds and some college times have been broken!

Granite State Penguins include a wide variety of members from age 18 to 80, from all walks of life, including engineers, dentists, computer gurus, financial planners, retirees, federal agents, teachers, triathletes, and students … all sharing the love of swimming. members include people who are avid athletes/triathletes alongside those who come for mental clarity, come for the workout that only swimming gives them, and above all the comradely. Now through the end of January, the Granite State Penguins are offering a 30-day trial membership for just $30!

Annual membership is $375, and applications are available online at www.GraniteStatePenguins.org. If you would like to schedule time to visit during a practice and learn more about joining the Granite State Penguins, contact Chris Landry at 603-880-6303.