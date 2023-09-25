Join ‘Fox & Friends’ at Copper Door for live segment following Sept. 28 televised GOP debate

BEDFORD, NH – Copper Door Restaurant on Sept. 28 will host a live taping of Fox News weekday morning talk show, Fox & Friends. The morning show airs 6-9 a.m., and features the latest headlines and news of the morning.

The segment, Breakfast with Friends, will air live the morning after the second Republican Debate on Sep. 27, which will be the focus of the lively conversation with Fox host Lawrence Jones and New Hampshire voters.

Tickets are $25 for The Breakfast with Friends event and include a breakfast entrée and beverage of choice. The restaurant is hosting two seatings: the first at 6 a.m. and another seating at 7:30 a.m.

New Hampshire has become a destination for politicians and media as the 2024 election process begins.

“We anticipate a continued stream of requests from national media outlets to provide neighborhood locations to interview and get to know the voters of New Hampshire, states Tom Boucher, CEO-Owner, We always invite any presidential candidate or media outlet to contact us to plan a visit. Our staff and guests enjoy being a part of this important dialogue in our country and New Hampshire’s impact has on the process.”

