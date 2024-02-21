MANCHESTER, NH – Everyone is invited and welcome to join us at Brookside Church on our Lenten journey and Easter celebrations. Brookside is located at 2013 Elm St. in Manchester’s North End.

“Please join us in our sacred Lenten journey of Holy Week that includes a Lenten Book Study, Palm Sunday palm branch service, a moving Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service, and a joyous Easter Sunday service,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, minister of Brookside Church. “Everyone belongs and is invited to walk alongside us for this Lenten journey that culminates in the triumphant celebration of the resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday.”

The schedule of events is below:

Lenten Adult Education

Rev. Laura Biddle is leading a Lenten book group via Zoom, starting Thursday, February 22 on Thursdays at 6:00 pm through Thursday, March 21. There will be no book group on March 7. The book we are reading is The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell by Robert Dugoni. Please email the office to join the group: admin@brooksidecc.org.

Join Brookside Church on the Lenten Journey to Easter Celebration

Easter Sunday Service, March 31 at 10 a.m.: Easter begins in the garden at the empty tomb. This year Nottingham Brass will again join Brookside’s musicians in leading Easter music and hymns. The congregation with join together in the ritual of decorating the empty cross with colorful flowers. An Easter Egg Hunt will follow for children fourth grade and under.

About Brookside Congregational Church

Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501©3. The church has a tremendous impact on the Greater Manchester community as it provides not only a place of worship for four different congregations, but also space for services provided to refugees and immigrants through the International Institute of New England and the Brookside Thrift Shop. Our mission is to respond to the need for food, clothing, and shelter in our community and to help those in need attain self-sufficiency. Brookside is also a place where many local nonprofits and community organizations host educational programs ranging from gardening to community health. For more information visit: http://brooksidecc.info /