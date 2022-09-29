John ‘Jack’ Kenny, 76: Political writer and columnist, ardent pro-life advocate

⇒Stories from the Jack Kenny InkLink archives

MANCHESTER, NH – John “Jack” Arthur Kenny, 76, a well-known writer and political commentator, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Jack was Born Sept. 23, 1945, in Meriden, CT, youngest of the three children of the late Bernard and Norma (Hills) Kenny. Educated in Meriden schools, Jack was a 1964 graduate of Platt High School, Meriden. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Landing in California upon his return to the U.S., he hitch-hiked his way across the country. “My last ride dropped me oﬀ at my front door in Meriden, where I was greeted by my mother and grandmother who seemed delighted to see me — and a large German shepherd, who growled and snarled.”

He then enrolled in classes at Greater Hartford (CT) Community College, receiving an associate degree in English. Encouraged to pursue his bachelor’s degree, he went north to Saint Anselm College, earning a B.A. degree in English in 1975. During his years at Saint Anselm, Jack attracted notice for the clear, pointed and entertaining style of his column, “The Conservative Heretic,” published in the student newspaper.

Perhaps best known for his ardent pro-life columns in Manchester’s Union Leader and Sunday News newspapers and more recently, the Manchester Ink Link, Jack followed virtually every piece of legislation and candidate on the state and national levels advancing the pro-life cause as well as those advocating abortion. His enthusiasm for baseball was nearly as deep as his pro-life advocacy, and he was always delighted to tell baseball stories. Among the highlights of his life was a trip to Rome for the ordination of a friend’s son to the priesthood: an event that he recorded in several of his columns. A fervent Catholic, Jack frequently discussed the teachings of the Church and often attended the traditional Latin Mass. An avid hiker, Jack climbed many of the Granite State’s “4000 footers”, and only days after his 70th birthday, he decided to climb to the summit of Mount Washington, the Northeast’s highest peak.

“I had hoped to get a lift back down, but by the time I made it to the top, it was getting dark and it looked like everybody was gone. I should have planned better; Mount Washington is not a mountain to take lightly. But luckily, I was able to ﬂag a hiker on the ridge, who gave me a ride down from the summit.”

Over the years, Jack worked as a correspondent and columnist for The Union Leader, with many of his columns attracting national attention, especially during the New Hampshire Primary season. He also wrote for The New American and New Hampshire Business Review. In 2002, he twice interviewed legendary Red Sox left ﬁelder Ted Williams for a NH Business Review story. His work also appeared in numerous other publications in New Hampshire and elsewhere, including Medium, The Concord Monitor, Lawfare, Mondaq, New Hampshire Magazine, Manchester Ink Link and the Wanderer newspaper.

Jack was in the trenches for Republican candidates each election cycle: “Obviously,” he would tell friends, “Ronald Reagan was the most successful,”. Moreover, he was on a ﬁrst-name basis with many members of the national press corps, because his knowledge of New Hampshire politics – and baseball – was encyclopedic and also because he could be good company.