John Farley appointed U.S. Attorney for District of NH

CONCORD, NH – John J. Farley was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of New Hampshire effective January 1, 2022.

As the U.S. Attorney, Farley serves at the chief federal law enforcement officer in New Hampshire. He supervises all the attorneys and staff who prosecute federal criminal offenses and represent the United States in civil litigation.

Chief Judge Landya B. McCafferty of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire administered the oath of office to U.S. Attorney Farley.

“I am honored to serve as the United States Attorney in New Hampshire and am humbled by the Attorney General’s decision to entrust me with this significant responsibility,” said U.S. Attorney Farley. “The men and women at the U.S. Attorney’s Office are dedicated public servants who work tirelessly to obtain just outcomes in all the civil and criminal matters handled by this office. As U.S. Attorney, I will continue to work closely with our outstanding staff and our superb law enforcement partners to protect public safety and pursue justice on behalf of the citizens of the Granite State.”

U.S. Attorney Farley began serving as the Acting U.S. Attorney on March 7, 2021, following the resignation of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray. As a result of the Attorney General’s appointment, he will serve as the U.S. Attorney for a period of 120 days or until a U.S. Attorney is nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. If a U.S. Attorney is not nominated and confirmed within that period, a U.S. Attorney will be appointed by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire.

A career public servant, U.S. Attorney Farley has worked for the U.S. Department of Justice for over 26 years. After clerking for U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan in the District of Columbia, he joined the Justice Department through the Honors Program in 1995. He first worked for the Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section in the Department’s Criminal Division where he prosecuted drug cases in multiple locations, including Texas, California, and Puerto Rico. He then worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Massachusetts from 1998 to 2004, where he prosecuted drug and public corruption cases.

In 2004, he joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire. From 2004 to 2012, he worked in the Civil Division where he primarily handled civil health care fraud and civil rights matters. He then moved to the Criminal Division, where he served as the Lead Task Force Attorney for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases. In 2016, he became the First Assistant U.S. Attorney. He previously served as Acting U.S. Attorney from March of 2017 to March of 2018.

Originally from Philadelphia, U.S. Attorney Farley has resided in New Hampshire for over 20 years. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Georgetown University Law Center. He and his wife are the proud parents of two teenage boys.