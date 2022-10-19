Job Fair Oct. 26: See your future with CMC!

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) is hosting a Radiology Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26 from 3–7 p.m. You’ll have the opportunity to meet our recruiters and radiology team and learn how you can become an integral part of the CMC team. Come prepared for on-the-spot interviews and see how you can play a vital role in patient care, from diagnosing conditions to treating illness with advanced technologies.

Many positions include a sign-on bonus, ranging from $7,500–$10,000.

Available radiology positions include:

Clinical RN

CT Tech

CT Scan Technologist

MRI Technologist

MRI Tech Aide

Radiology Aide

Radiology Quality Assurance & Quality Control Specialist

Radiology Tech

Sonographer

CMC is proud to be the only healthcare organization in New Hampshire to be named one of America’s 2022 Best-in-State Employers by Forbes. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. From an innovative clinical environment to support for continuing education and professional development, CMC offers a host of benefits to help you grow and thrive. Join us for our radiology job fair on October 26 to learn all about these benefits and more and see why we were ranked among the best in the state.

“Healthcare is a challenging but also a very rewarding field,” said Susan Martinen, Director of Human Resources at CMC. “We hear time and again from our new employees that they chose CMC because of our culture and values. As we grow our workforce, we couldn’t be more excited about this recognition.”

As one of New Hampshire’s largest healthcare systems, we employ nearly 3,000 clinical and support staff, with a mission to provide health, healing and hope to every individual who seeks our care. Our values of respect, integrity, commitment and compassion guide all that we do. If this sounds like you, we’d love to meet you!

More on the Web ⇒ Radiology Job Fair

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

3–7 p.m.

195 McGregor Street

Manchester NH 03102

Mill West Corporate Center (brick building across the street from the hospital)

Use south entrance—3rd floor—suite 302

Free ample parking is available