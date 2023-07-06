Jimenez five RBI night breaks ‘Cats losing streak

Leo Jimenez. Photo/Susan McGowan

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats broke their losing way on Wednesday, defeating at the Hartford Yard Goats 8-3 to break a three-game losing streak and taking just their second win in eight games.

New Hampshire trailed until the seventh when Leo Jimenez’ fifth homer of the year gave the Fisher Cats a lead they would not relinquish. Will Robertson added an RBI double later in the inning and the Fisher Cats would add three insurance runs in the eighth.

Jimenez now has a 16-game on-base streak, going 3-for-5 on the night with five RBI and a double earlier in the contest. Miguel Hiraldo also collected two hits, coming into the contest with a .471 (8-for-17) clip against Hartford in five previous contests.

Al Pesto was the winner of record, getting the decision just hours after he was promoted from the Florida Complex League and just over a month after he was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays to a minor league contract.

Pesto went 2 2/3 innings, giving up one run off three hits, while also striking out three batters. Four Fisher Cats pitchers combined to strike out nine Yard Goats in total over the contest.

Bedford, NH native Grant Lavigne hit two homers for the Yard Goats.

New Hampshire (36-39) sends Adam Kloffenstein (4-3, 2.84 ERA) up against the ‘Goats on Thursday’s contest, set to start at 7:10 p.m.

