Jill A. Guild, 83: Giving spirit who cherished family and loved traveling NH as a Granite State Ambassador

BEDFORD, NH — After a fun-filled week of family birthday parties, shopping, family suppers, messaging and chatting with family members, and an afternoon of quilting with a friend, God granted Jill’s final wish of reuniting her with her love, Jim, after passing quietly, without fuss, in her sleep on April 22, 2023.

Jill was born in 1939 in Manchester. She loved her parents, Joseph Alfred and Georgette (Jett and Freddie) O’Dowd, her brother Tom O’Dowd, and especially her little sisters Judy Philippe and Sue Perry. Jill graduated from Manchester High School Central. Falling in love at the age of 15, Jill spent the next 67 years with her husband Jim Guild raising their family.

Jill was known for her giving spirit, love of family, and her ability to sew, mend, knit, crochet and quilt anything. She most admired her grandmother “Big Ma,” and emulated her life to make her proud. Jill (aka Grandma) made wedding dresses for her daughters and granddaughters. She had a knack for keeping traditions alive. Jill always wanted a large von Trapp “Sound of Music” family. She loved when her children performed and enjoyed dressing them all alike at Easter and other holidays.

Jill’s professional life included working in the library at McKelvie School so she could spend even more time with her kids. She retired in 2002 from Child and Family Services as the Director of the HomeMakers Program. During retirement, Jill and Jim traveled to and touted New Hampshire destinations as Granite State Ambassador volunteers. Their favorite place was Hampton Beach, where they first met.

Anyone who has been welcomed there will always have fond memories of the Guild house on Rockwood Court in Bedford, where they raised their seven children and lived for almost 60 years. The Guilds were famous for their “tea time” on Saturdays followed by “Saturday night supper.” Without fail, every weekend Jill was always the last to eat after cooking for sometimes 30 people. Both she and Jim loved it when the kids came to swim in their pool during the summer. Throughout their lives they always had activities to do with their kids, their kids’ kids, and even their kids’ kids’ kids.

Jill, a faithful Catholic, was predeceased by her husband and her parents. Her immediate family includes her seven children and spouses including Judi & Gary Window, James Guild Jr. and Nanette Nelson, Jacki and Greg Window, Joseph Guild, John and Amy Guild, Jacob and Leela Guild, and Jefferson and Michele Guild.

Her grandchildren include Abbie Crepeau, Jocelyn Deoleo, Jennifer Strout, James Guild III, Craig Window, Evan Schwaeger, Eric Window, Zachary Window, Jayna Guild, Jurell Guild, Casey Guild, Derik Guild, Quentin Guild, Devin Guild, Chip Alati, Kiernan Alati, and Jenell Guild.

Her great-grandchildren include Joseph Crepeau, Kendall Crepeau, Anthony Bencosme, Jordan Strout, Vivianna Deoleo, Eva Deoleo, Jaclynn Strout, Maci Guild, Jaxson Ducharme, Ryder Ducharme, James Guild IV, Emma Window, Natalie Window, Cillian Window, and counting…

SERVICES: Services are being planned for September. Jill’s request was to hold a memorial service at St. Elizabeth Seton Church followed by an Ice Cream Social planned by her great-grandchildren, followed by a private celebration and spreading of her and Jim’s ashes, as they requested.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jill’s memory can be made to the Granite State Ambassadors at 470 Mast Road Goffstown, NH 03045.