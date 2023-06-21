Jesse Martineau named 2023 Franco-American of the Year

MANCHESTER, NH – “The Franco-American community of NH, has been recognizing a ‘Franco-American of the Year’ since 1983. The recipients are always outstanding members of the community who have distinguished themselves through contributions to French culture in NH,” said Josée Vachon, past award recipient and current chair of the selection committee.

Jesse Martineau is the host of the French-Canadian Legacy Podcast, a podcast that explores topics involving Franco-American cultural identity. He is one of the creators of the New England Franco Route GeoTour, and Heritage Corp., a non-profit organization created to raise funds to send young adults to Quebec City to learn French. He is also a contributing author to the book French All Around Us which shares stories of French language and Franco-American culture in the US.

Martineau has traced all branches of his family tree back to towns in Québec. He is a former member of the Board of Trustees of the Franco-American Centre of Manchester and a product of Manchester’s Catholic school system, having attended St. Anthony Elementary School, St. Joseph Junior High School and Trinity High School. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and a Juris Doctor Degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. Jesse served two terms as a State Representative in the New Hampshire General Court and currently works as a prosecutor in the Hillsborough (NH) County Attorney’s Office.

The Franco-American of the Year award is typically announced during the Saint-Jean-Baptiste celebrations in June. An award ceremony will be held at the NH PoutineFest being held on October 14, 2023.

The Franco-American Centre in Manchester is dedicated to celebrating French language, culture, and heritage throughout New Hampshire and has an office on the Saint Anselm College campus.