Jersey man charged with second-degree murder after 2 found dead at Bedford hotel

CONCORD, NH – A man from New Jersey has been arrested on second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing two adult males at a Bedford hotel Saturday night.

Sunday morning Attorney General John M. Formella announced that Theodore Luckey, 42, of Ashbury Park, NJ, was charged with second-degree murder as well as three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Bedford Police Department responded to 250 South River Road, the Country Inn & Suites by Marriot, after several 911 calls, There, two adult males were found dead, one in the lobby and a second in a hotel room.

Based upon the information gathered so far, this incident appears to be contained and the individuals involved have been identified. At this time, there is no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public.

Autopsies are expected to be completed and additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.