Jerome Duval: A proven leader with integrity and civility

Friends and fellow citizens of District Four. We support and encourage you to vote for Jerome Duval, Democrat for Executive Council, District Four in the primary election on Tuesday, September 8th. In these difficult and challenging times for our communities and state, we need Jerome Duval on the Executive Council, one of the most impactful governmental body in the state. Jerome will find common ground and workable solutions with civility and integrity. Jerome, a lifelong resident of Manchester, is a father, husband, friend, and businessman, who has served as a Police Commissioner, and Manchester Alderman, as well as on the School Board and as a member of Catholic Medical Center’s board of directors. Jerome’s approach to a problem is to solve it without regard to political party and without bruising egos or reputations. Jerome does not attack and tear down. He engages and builds up issue by issue, person by person, community by community. Jerome’s career trained him to safeguard the interests of all his clients. We are certain he would apply those same principles of good ethics in all his decisions on the Executive Council.

The Council needs a voice of reason and level-headedness that will steer clear of divisive party politics and base decisions and votes on the merits. Jerome will respect the will of the voters and work cooperatively with whoever is elected governor. Though disagreements with the governor or other Executive Councilors will occur, Jerome will always be constructive, transparent, and civil on behalf of the citizens of District Four.

We come from different walks of life and career interests. One as a trial lawyer representing those injured through no fault of their own, and the other, a high-tech executive. We strongly believe that Jerome Duval will make an outstanding Executive Councilor. He is the kind of no-nonsense small businessperson who will do right by all of us at the State House. We encourage you to consider Jerome’s extensive credentials and find out more about his candidacy for Executive Council. We are sure you will be convinced, as we are, that he is the right person for this important position in state government.

Maureen Raiche Manning Esq.

Gray Chynoweth

