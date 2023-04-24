Jeanine Street basement fire originated in fireplace

MANCHESTER, NH – Fire crews were dispatched to a building fire Sunday evening just after 5:30 p.m. at 23 Jeanine St.

Car 1 arrived first and confirmed a working fire in the basement of a single-family home. Engine 7 arrived next and commenced a fire attack in the basement while Rescue 1 searched the building and announced an “all clear.”

Water supply and a Rapid Intervention Crew unit were established while truck companies opened up the floor and wall to expose the fire, which was quickly extinguished.

This fire was caused by an operational issue with the wood-burning fireplace and is classified as accidental. No occupants were displaced.

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances: Extended distance to reach the rear of the dwelling with initial attack hose-line. This was tactically the best access for fire attack, which ultimately reduced fire damages. Crews identified fire extension quickly, contained the fire, and halted the fire spread.

Property Loss: Approx. $20,000

Property Saved: $257,800

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Jonathan Fosher