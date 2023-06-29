Jay Ruais’: Over $250k Raised, More than 5k Doors Knocked

Manchester, NH- Today, Jay Ruais announced that the campaign has knocked on more than 5,000 doors, raised over $250,000, with more than $215,000 cash on hand showing a groundswell of support in the Queen City. Team Ruais’ momentum in the Manchester mayoral race is surging with just over 80 days left until the September primary election. Jay Ruais released the following statement:

“The outpouring of support from all over our city is humbling, and a testament to our strength, message and the hunger for change we hear about every single day. At nearly every one of the over 5,000 doors we’ve knocked, we have heard how crime, homelessness, underachieving schools and higher taxes are stopping our city from reaching its full potential. Manchester is ready for a change.

Our city is filled with a great deal of promise, and over the next 82 days, we will work tirelessly to reach every person to discuss our common sense solutions to bring our city together and solve the challenges facing Manchester. This is a movement to take Manchester to even greater heights and we will not stop until the job is done. These numbers are just the beginning, we will not be outworked. Our city deserves nothing less than everything we have, and we invite you to join us!”