Jay Ruais Announces Second Round of Local Leader Endorsements

Manchester, NH- Today, Jay Ruais announced the second round of Manchester Leaders who are supporting his campaign for Mayor. Jay Ruais issued the following statement:
“I am humbled and honored to have earned the support of these individuals. These elected officials, community leaders, veterans and business leaders represent the various coalitions and stakeholders who will play a pivotal role in helping us deliver a New Day for Manchester. Ours is truly a city with a great deal of promise, and in order to reach our potential, we must work in a collaborative fashion, putting partisan politics aside to bring about real solutions to the challenges we face.”
Tom Colantuono
Former U.S. Attorney
Brian Cole
State Representative, Ward 7
Ross Terrio
Former Alderman and School Board Member, Ward 7
Carlos Gonzalez
School Board Member, Ward 12
Rick Dumont
Small Business Owner
Former School Board Member, Ward 2
Norri Obelander
Owner, North End Properties
Laura Morgan
Owner, Morgan Storage
Steve and Jean Mathieu
Small Business Owners
Dan Beliveau
Commander of Manchester Veterans Council
Mike Egan
United States Air Force Veteran, Ward 8