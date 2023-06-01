Jay Ruais Announces Second Round of Local Leader Endorsements

Manchester, NH- Today, Jay Ruais announced the second round of Manchester Leaders who are supporting his campaign for Mayor. Jay Ruais issued the following statement:

“I am humbled and honored to have earned the support of these individuals. These elected officials, community leaders, veterans and business leaders represent the various coalitions and stakeholders who will play a pivotal role in helping us deliver a New Day for Manchester. Ours is truly a city with a great deal of promise, and in order to reach our potential, we must work in a collaborative fashion, putting partisan politics aside to bring about real solutions to the challenges we face.”

Tom Colantuono

Former U.S. Attorney

Brian Cole

State Representative, Ward 7

Ross Terrio

Former Alderman and School Board Member, Ward 7

Carlos Gonzalez

School Board Member, Ward 12

Rick Dumont

Small Business Owner

Former School Board Member, Ward 2

Norri Obelander

Owner, North End Properties

Laura Morgan

Owner, Morgan Storage

Steve and Jean Mathieu

Small Business Owners

Dan Beliveau

Commander of Manchester Veterans Council

Mike Egan

United States Air Force Veteran, Ward 8