Jay Ruais Announces Endorsements of Local Manchester Leaders

Manchester, NH- Today, Jay Ruais announced the first round of Manchester Leaders who are supporting his campaign for Mayor. Jay Ruais issued the following statement:

“I could not be more humbled and honored to have the support of these individuals. Everyone on this list is a leader in our Manchester community and plays a critical role in ensuring our city lives up to its potential. With their help, we will begin to fix the core challenges facing our city, and their inclusion on our very first endorsement list demonstrates our campaign’s commitment to building a coalition that will help deliver a new day for Manchester.”

“As a former Mayor of Manchester, I know exactly what it takes to run this city. Jay’s background as an officer in the Army National Guard, professional experiences working on addiction and homelessness issues along with his personal story of resilience is the perfect recipe to address our city’s deepest challenges.”

Honorable Frank Guinta

Campaign Chairman

Former Mayor of Manchester and Congressman from (NH-01)

Honorable Ted Gatsas

Former 4 Term Mayor of Manchester, and Executive Councilor from District 4

Ronnie Schlender

Queen City Community Leader

Campaign Treasurer

Sebastian Sharonov

Former Alderman Ward 6

Ken Tassey, Jr.

Ward 6 School Board Member

Honorable Will Infantine

State Representative

Honorable Ross Berry

State Representative

Honorable Larry Gagne

State Representative

Honorable Tom DeBlois

Former State Senator

Honorable Ray Hebert

Former State Representative

Ben Gamache

Business Owner

Larraine Lencki

Manchester Businesswoman

Michelle Chretien

Small Business Owner

Pat Mills

Small Business Owner

Nick Gray

Owner

Gray Property Group