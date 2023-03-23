Jay Ruais Announces Endorsements of Local Manchester Leaders

Manchester, NH- Today, Jay Ruais announced the first round of Manchester Leaders who are supporting his campaign for Mayor. Jay Ruais issued the following statement:
“I could not be more humbled and honored to have the support of these individuals. Everyone on this list is a leader in our Manchester community and plays a critical role in ensuring our city lives up to its potential. With their help, we will begin to fix the core challenges facing our city, and their inclusion on our very first endorsement list demonstrates our campaign’s commitment to building a coalition that will help deliver a new day for Manchester.”
“As a former Mayor of Manchester, I know exactly what it takes to run this city. Jay’s background as an officer in the Army National Guard, professional experiences working on addiction and homelessness issues along with his personal story of resilience is the perfect recipe to address our city’s deepest challenges.”
Honorable Frank Guinta
Campaign Chairman
Former Mayor of Manchester and Congressman from (NH-01)
Honorable Ted Gatsas
Former 4 Term Mayor of Manchester, and Executive Councilor from District 4
Ronnie Schlender
Queen City Community Leader
Campaign Treasurer
Sebastian Sharonov
Former Alderman Ward 6
Ken Tassey, Jr.
Ward 6 School Board Member
Honorable Will Infantine
State Representative
Honorable Ross Berry
State Representative
Honorable Larry Gagne
State Representative
Honorable Tom DeBlois
Former State Senator
Honorable Ray Hebert
Former State Representative
Ben Gamache
Business Owner
Larraine Lencki
Manchester Businesswoman
Michelle Chretien
Small Business Owner
Pat Mills
Small Business Owner
Nick Gray
Owner
Gray Property Group