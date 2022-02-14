January sees opioid spike in Manchester and Nashua

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NASHUA, N.H. – According to American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester and Nashua, New Hampshire’s two largest cities had 95 suspected opioid overdoses in January.

According to AMR Northeast Regional Director for Government Affairs Chris Stawasz, January’s suspected opioid overdose figure is the highest single number since April 2018.

Opioid overdoses saw a drop during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend that reversed itself over 2021.

“Clearly, it’s not a good start to 2022 and it is continuing the upward trend we have been seeing for several months now,” said Stawasz.

A total of 64 of those suspected opioid overdoses came from Manchester, five more than in December.

Just over a third of the overdoses occurred inside a home or residence. People with a Manchester address were involved with half of the overdoses reported in Manchester, with 36 percent in the city involving people with no fixed address and the rest from elsewhere.

Four Manchester residents died during the month.