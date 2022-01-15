January Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Two homeless men were indicted on manslaughter charges in the death of another homeless man who was beaten and kicked to death in Victory Park last year.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury indicted Brandon Gomez, 36, and Brandon McNeil, 32, on charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the death of Brian Berlo, 57, who Gomez accuse of stealing his cell phone.

Gomez was indicted on two counts of manslaughter, and one charge each of negligent homicide and first-degree assault. McNeil was indicted on manslaughter, accomplice to manslaughter, negligent homicide and second-degree assault.

According to court records, on Sept. 30, 2021, Gomez, after accusing Berlo of stealing his cell phone, repeatedly punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground in Victory Park.

A witness told police Berlo got back up, telling Gomez he didn’t know what he was talking about. Gomez, she told police, punched him again in the face and Berlo fell onto his back, hitting his head on the ground.

He began “snoring” and struggled to breathe, she said.

McNeil is accused of kicking Berlo three times, when he was on the ground.

According to the indictments, Berlo suffered a subdural hematoma, when a torn vessel bleeds in a membrane between the brain and skull, as a result of being beaten by Gomez resulting in his death. McNeil is also accused of causing Berlo to suffer a subdural hematoma when he kicked him causing him to suffer a fatal head injury.

What is a Grand Jury Indictment?

According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. The Grand Jury does not decide if a person is guilty or innocent. Grand Jury indictments are public records that are released to the media monthly by the state.

