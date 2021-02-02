Janet Bamberg in as new President and CEO of The Moore Center

MANCHESTER, NH – After an extensive search by a committee of its Board of Directors, The Moore Center has appointed Janet Bamberg to its top leadership position. As President and CEO, Bamberg will replace longtime leader Paul Boynton who announced his planned retirement in 2020. She will officially begin her new role on March 1 with the nonprofit that supports individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

“With almost 20 years of dedicated service to the organization, Janet’s extraordinary depth of knowledge in the healthcare, human services and nonprofit sectors make her the perfect choice to lead The Moore Center into the future,” said Matt Kfoury, chairman of the board. “She will provide steady leadership built on a foundation of experience and compassion, especially right now as we continue to navigate a tumultuous time and an ever-changing environment.”

Bamberg currently serves as The Moore Center’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. She began her tenure in 2001, first as a consultant, before being named CFO in 2005. Prior to joining The Moore Center, she was vice president of programs and services at Massachusetts Easter Seals Society. She also worked in community-based services for Quality Care and the VNA Care Network and was a registered nurse at the New England Medical Center in Boston, MA. She earned an MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and received her undergraduate degree in nursing at North Park College in Illinois. She is a trustee of the RiverWoods Group in Exeter, NH and chairs the Granite State Health and Human Services Trust and the HELM Trust.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have the very great honor of leading The Moore Center, an organization that I care very deeply about,” Bamberg said. “Now more than ever, we have a tremendous responsibility – and an obligation – to advocate for individuals of all abilities who deserve every opportunity to be a part of their community in every capacity. I am tremendously humbled and honored to be able to serve in this role as we look for ways to innovate and grow in the future.”

Learn more about Bamberg and The Moore Center by visiting moorecenter.org.

About The Moore Center