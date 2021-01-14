Jan Raymond receives 2020 Women’s Leadership Award from Daniel Webster Council

MANCHESTER, NH — Jan Raymond, executive vice president and chief lending officer for St. Mary’s Bank, was honored with Daniel Webster Council’s 2020 Granite State Outstanding Women’s Leadership Award at a virtual reception last month.

Raymond was chosen to receive the prestigious annual award for the leadership qualities she demonstrates. She is a role model with strong values like those taught in Scouting.

“Congratulations, Jan. This recognition is so well deserved, and I am so proud to call you my friend,” said People’s United Bank New Hampshire President Dianne Mercier, who introduced Raymond at the awards ceremony. “I am one in a long line of people that Jan has changed,” said Mercier. “She leads from the front. She shows you the way and goes first, she takes time to show you how to do what needs to be done. She’s endlessly patient and a strong commander.”

“I’ve known tonight’s honoree, Jan Raymond, for many years,” said Ron Covey, St. Mary’s Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, during his congratulatory remarks. “As a leader, Jan brings energy, passion, and a commitment to excellence. There is no one more deserving of the honor.”

Raymond oversees commercial, residential, and consumer lending as well as collections for St. Mary’s Bank. Under her management, the credit union has been recognized as a leading New Hampshire lender by the Small Business Administration and The Warren Report. Raymond was recently honored by New England Women in Banking for her significant and lasting contributions to New England’s credit union and community banking industry and the collaborative culture she fosters. Her over 40-year career includes leadership positions at multiple New Hampshire financial institutions.

The Council also bestowed Golden Doe awards to 29 women for going above and beyond in their Scouting programs.

“Many people don’t realize that women are integral to the success of Scouting in New Hampshire,” said Elizabeth Stodolski, Daniel Webster Council Board member and event co-chair. “The Golden Doe Award elevates awareness of the many contributions women make to the individual Scouting units across the state.”

The virtual reception included remarks from the young woman who will be Daniel Webster Council’s first female Eagle Scout, Valerie Johnston, from Troop 58 in Campton/Thornton.

About the Granite State Outstanding Women’s Leadership Award

The award was created in 2016 by the steering committee of the inaugural Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America, Women’s Leadership Reception to celebrate an exceptional woman in New Hampshire who can serve as a role model for everyone in the Scouting program and especially for the women that volunteer their time to help it thrive. An individual is chosen to receive this award because she has demonstrated through her work in her profession and in her community that making decisions based on strong values like those taught in Scouting leads to success. Her strong leadership and commitment to service are examples to follow and a reminder of what can be accomplished when the values of Scouting are applied in everyday life.