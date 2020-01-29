Jan. indictments: Man charged for withholding cremains in exchange for truck title

MANCHESTER, NH — A city man is facing an attempted extortion indictment accusing him of telling a man he could have his brother’s ashes in exchange for the title to his vehicle.

Matthew Erwin, 35, of 383 Kimball St., Apt. 5, was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury on nine charges related to a July 17, 2019, knife incident.

According to police, Erwin was moving items out of his apartment when he tried to stab his former roommate and the man’s girlfriend.

The indictments include four counts of attempted first-degree assault, two counts each of reckless conduct and criminal threatening, and attempted extortion.

The indictments charge that Erwin thrust a knife twice at two people, held the knife in the direction of those two individuals and ran at them with the knife.

The extortion indictment says Erwin told “W.F.” he could have his brother’s ashes in exchange for the title to his vehicle.

In other indictments, a man is accused of raping a woman while she was semi-unconscious and without her prosthetic legs.

Roberto Raymundo, 25, of 229 Kennard Road, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

On Nov. 12, 2019, Raymundo allegedly overcame a woman by “superior physical strength” when he pinned her arms by her head and raped her. A second count alleges he sexually penetrated the woman as she was lapsing into and waking from unconsciousness and “was not equipped with her prosthetic legs.”

A man accused of stealing a truck from the Hanover Hill Nursing Home garage and driving it through its door is under indictment on five felony charges.

Maurice A. Belmore Jr., 55, of 232 Hall St., Apt. 2, was indicted on charges of criminal mischief, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and operating a motor vehicle after being certified as a habitual offender.

According to the indictments and police reports, on Oct. 10, 2019, Belmore broke into the Hanover Street garage and drove the Ford F-250 through the closed garage door causing more than $1,500 in damage to it.

Police said he drove the wrong way on Tarrytown Road and ultimately he was arrested in Hooksett, which is located in Merrimack County.

He also was indicted on a second theft by unauthorized taking charge in connection with an Oct. 4, 2019 theft from Rite Aid.

Last December, a Merrimack County Superior Court grand jury in Concord indicted Belmore on charges of being a habitual offender and receiving stolen property — the Ford F-250 taken from the Hanover Hill Nursing home garage.

Edward Bielecki, 66, of 115 Halfmoon Pond Road, Grafton, was indicted on charges of false imprisonment, interference with custody, and two counts of simple assault.

On Oct. 25, 2019, he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl, identified as “M.C.,” into his vehicle from a school bus stop in Manchester without the permission of the child’s parents or guardian. He is accused of unprivileged physical contact with the child for touching her legs with his hand and touching her shoulder.

Kyle Bisson, 20, of 539 Rimmon St., Apt. 2 was indicted on a reckless conduct charge. On Nov. 15, 2019, he allegedly fired a BB gun striking “L.P.” in the neck.

Bradley Caprarello, 26, of 550 Proctor Road was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. The indictments allege on Sept. 1, 2016, Capraarello had sex with a woman while she was sleeping and “physically helpless to resist.”

Chasrick Heredia, 25, of 70 West River Drive, Apt. 30, was indicted on four counts of felonious sexual assault.

Heredia is one of two men accused of sexually assaulting three teenage girls who last July walked away from the Granite Pathways Youth Treatment Center on River Road.

The teens went to the 7-Eleven on Webster Street where they asked customers to buy them alcohol. Matthew Hugle, 25, of 56 Ledgewood Drive arrived and the girls got into his care. Prosecutors say the men plied the girls with alcohol and then had sex with them, using their cell phones to record the acts.

Heredia already is under indictment on one count each of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault.

The latest indictments allege he had sex with a second teen identified as “A.R.,” a 15-year-old girl.

Hugle was not among the indictees.

Sara Loveren, 33, of 500 Chestnut St., Apt. 205, was indicted on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking. Last August, she allegedly took merchandise worth more than $1,000 in the “aggregate” from a New Hampshire State Liquor Store in the city and did the same on Oct. 22, 2019, at the Bedford liquor store.

Philip Perez, 51, of 733 Grove St., Apt. 21, was indicted on two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless conduct. According to the indictments, on July 18, 2019, Perez struck “D.F.” with a vehicle, breaking her nose and wrist.

Gina Quinonez, 33, of 272 Lowell St., Apt. 1, was indicted on one count each of riot and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Qliuj Quinonez, 41, of the same address, was indicted for riot and resisting arrest/detention.

On Oct. 25, a fight broke out near Lowell Street and Haines Court. According to indictments, Gina Quinonez engaged in “tumultuous violent conduct” when she interfered with police Officer Daniel Richmond as he was arresting someone, causing the officer to suffer a serious injury. Oliuj Quinonez is accused of the same crime.

She also is accused of acting in concert with Amanda Gagne, 35, of 304 Manchester St., Apt. 2, when she struck “H.T.” in the head with a baseball bat.

Gagne also was indicted on a first-degree assault charge accusing her of acting in “concert and aided by Gina Quinonez” when she struck “H.T.” in the head with a baseball bat causing swelling to the forehead.

Kenneth Reed, 44, of 74 Adams St., Boston, Mass., was indicted for reckless conduct connected to a July 27, 2019 incident in which he allegedly fired a gun inside a Manchester apartment. He also is facing indictments for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and being an armed career criminal having previously been convicted of “three qualifying felonies” in Massachusetts.

Michael Roberson, 25, of 246 Main St., Apt. 1, was indicted on one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault involving a 3-month-old infant.

On June 30, 2019, Roberson called 911 after a 3-month old boy he was caring for suffered a seizure.

According to the first-degree assault and one of the second-degree assault indictments, Roberson recklessly injured the infant who suffered a bilateral subdural hematoma and retinal hemorrhaging.

The remaining second-degree assault indictment accuses Roberson of inflicting injury to the infant’s right armpit, causing bruising.