Jan. grand jury indictments: Man charged with theft after scanning Kool-Aid packs instead of pricier items

MANCHESTER, NH – A Goffstown man scammed Hannaford Supermarket out of more than $1,500 worth of food by scanning universal product code (UPC) labels for 33-cent Kool-Aid packs instead of the much pricier UPCs affixed to expensive meats and seafood, according to indictments.

Jeffrey Tower, 53, of 439 Tirrell Hill Road was indicted by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and fake sales receipt/UPC code.

According to the indictments, on May 23, 2020, in the self-checkout lane at the 605 Mast Road supermarket Tower scanned five or more universal product code labels for individual Kool-Aid packets, priced at 33 cents each, instead scanning the correct product code labels for the more expensive meats and seafood.

Others among the 171 indictments handed up by the grand jury are:

Angus Anderson, 38, of 281 Tiffany Hill Road, Weare, two counts of robbery and one charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On March 13, 2020, armed with a knife, Anderson put “W.M.” in fear of physical force. On March 29, 2020, he is accused of putting “K.G.” in fear of physical force when armed with a knife.

Jimi Bryant, 39, of 99 Derryfield Court, was indicted on attempted first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; five counts of first-degree assault, and one count of second-degree assault. According to the indictments, on Aug. 27, 2020, Bryant stabbed “B.S.” multiple times including in the upper right forehead, the neck, the left arm, right hand and thumb. She is also accused of wrapping a cord around B.S.’s neck, causing impeded breathing.

Samuel Caraballo, 22, of 739 Somerville St., two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of criminal threatening. On Dec. 5, 2020, he is accused of pointing a firearm at “R.R.” He also is accused of being in possession of a pistol earlier on Oct. 29, 2020.

Angelo Cavallaro, 35, of 394 Amherst St., two counts of second-degree assault. On April 27, 2020, Cavallaro is accused of causing serious bodily injury to his 15-year-old daughter when he struck her in the face and head, causing bruising, a black eye and concussion-like symptoms including a headache and sensitivity to light.

Brittany Champoux, 21, of 531 Wilson St., Apt. 3, criminal threatening. On July 18, 2020, she allegedly grabbed a knife from a kitchen counter and pointed it at Officer Christopher Abele.

Zachary Dahood, 24, of 146 Lowell St., Apt. 4, reckless conduct. On Nov. 18, 2020, he allegedly discharged a firearm inside his apartment.

Ian Forsberg, 23, of 425 Wentworth St., second-degree assault; simple assault; reckless conduct, and interference with custody. On July 26, 2020, Forsberg allegedly headbutted Officer Zachary Liapakka causing a cut near the officer’s eye, requiring stitches. He also is accused of throwing a tire-like object at the windshield of a vehicle, shattering it, while a woman was inside the vehicle with her two-year-old child. The interference with custody charge accuses him of leaving New Hampshire and traveling to Florida on April 2, 2020, with a five-month-old baby to keep the child from his legal guardian.

Melinda Morina, 25, of 155 Becker St., interference with child custody. She is a co-defendant with Forsberg.

Joseph Gorman, 24, of 671 Corning Road, Apt. 1, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On July 22, 2020, he is accused of raping a woman who was helpless to resist because she was intoxicated.

Derek Moaratty, 40, homeless, conduct after an accident. According to the indictment, on Jan. 21, 2020, he left the scene of an accident in which “C.T.” was injured.

Angel Mora, 19, of 579 Kimball St., Apt. 8, one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Dec. 1, 2020, he held down an 18-year-old woman and raped her, according to the indictment.

Kienda Paris, 25, of 182 West Shore Road, Apt. 2, two counts of criminal threatening; one count of second-degree assault; and three charges of simple assault. According to the indictments, on Aug. 9, 2020, Paris held a knife to the arm of “D.B.,” an intimate partner and charged at D.B. with a pair of scissors; threw a 10-year-old into a couch injuring the child’s right arm and shoulder; struck D.B’s leg with her hand; kicked D.B. in the stomach, and grabbed 3-year-old by the hair and threw the child to the ground.

Ahmed Shehabeldin, 26, of 72 Whittemore Road, Londonderry, first-degree assault. On June 23, 2020 in Manchester he allegedly shot “Z.S.” in the arm with a handgun.

Yani Stancioff, 20, 6 Country Club Drive, Apt. 18, reckless conduct. He is accused of shooting at a vehicle on Aug. 20, 2020.

Corey Stecchi, 24, of 191 Third St., Apt. 2, reckless conduct. On July 12, 2020, he allegedly shot a firearm inside his apartment bedroom, sending a bullet through a wall and into the second-floor stairwell.

Domenic Vitello, 20, 8 Holmeswood Drive, Sandown, reckless conduct and first-degree assault. On July 16 in Goffstown, Vitello allegedly shot a gun near a hiking trail on Mountain Road. He also is accused of shooting “A.K.” On that day, police said they responded to an incident in which two men were shot. Police did not identify the injured although they arrested four men. Among them was Abdiwahab “Abdi” Kolomba, 21, of 352 Cedar St., Manchester, on charges of attempted second-degree murder; armed robbery; two counts of first-degree assault; criminal threatening; two counts of reckless conduct. He is the only one of the four arrested with the initials “A.K.”