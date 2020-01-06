Jan. 9: Soft opening for Thrive Outdoors on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Locally owned small business, Thrive Outdoors, has made bringing its wilderness and adventure-based programming to the heart of the largest city in Manchester, its focus of 2019.

Renovations of the old train station at 200 Elm St. have been ongoing since February of this year and include the creation of an indoor log cabin office, an adventure survival skills obstacle course, low-ropes elements, a boulder wall, and more. [READ MORE HERE].

Live plants flourish throughout and local artisans have painted murals depicting the varied landscapes of New Hampshire. The center will offer monthly memberships, home school physical education programming, as well as event space rental for families, organizations, and businesses.

The Community Leadership Center, in partnership with The Training Station gym, will host its Soft Opening on January 9, 2020, from 7-9 p.m., with two floors of demonstrations, music, and refreshments. The mayor will cut the ceremonial ribbon at 7:30 p.m. and also participate in some of the low-ropes elements for a photo opportunity in this unique space.

The Grand Opening date is set for January 25, 2020, and will feature free family-friendly activities, ranging from face painting to crafts, hands-on demonstrations, crafts, a food truck, entertainment, a raffle, and more.

About Thrive Outdoors LLC

Founded in 2013, Thrive Outdoors is a leadership and team-building business that works with all age ranges to use the tools from and resiliency found in nature to impart lasting, impactful change in individuals and in groups.

Thrive Outdoors’ mission is to use the readily available tools around us, and within us, to help people become more positive-minded, optimistic, and less stressed. They believe that there is a healing quality to testing yourself in a natural setting and that these skills, coupled with the confidence one gains while acquiring them, can be life-changing. Thrive also strives to volunteer and offer free programming to veterans and those who need it most, in an effort to never stop working towards a stronger community, better connections, and a more service-oriented society – one small adventure at a time.