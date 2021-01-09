Jan. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 817 positive results with 78 in Manchester; 16 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, January 9, 2021, DHHS announced 817 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.1%. Today’s results include 555 people who tested positive by PCR test and 262 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,635 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/31: 36 new cases today, for an updated total of 1,057 cases

new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/1: 21 new cases today, for an updated total of 655 cases

new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/6: 9 new cases today, for an updated total of 580 cases

new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/7: 428 new cases today, for an updated total of 856 cases

new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/8: 323 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (185), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (173), Strafford (79), Merrimack (63), Belknap (37), Grafton (18), Sullivan (18), Cheshire (16), Coos (8), and Carroll (6) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (106) and Manchester (78). The county of residence is being determined for thirty new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 female residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, less than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 268 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 50,871 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 9, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 50,871 Recovered 43,374 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 862 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,635 Current Hospitalizations 268 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 539,158 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,158 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 943

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/02 1/03 1/04 1/05 1/06 1/07 1/08 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 895 315 366 614 1,015 881 911 714 LabCorp 1,332 1,051 1,077 1,532 1,152 1,519 1,512 1,311 Quest Diagnostics 529 963 763 396 694 1,079 784 744 Mako Medical 49 188 2 140 495 781 622 325 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 403 417 433 494 1,096 873 11 532 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 253 303 465 544 520 540 338 423 Other Laboratory* 1,251 1,160 2,246 2,836 3,908 3,979 3,561 2,706 University of New Hampshire** 0 0 1,533 1,319 734 1,214 1,035 834 Total 4,712 4,397 6,885 7,875 9,614 10,866 8,774 7,589 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/02 1/03 1/04 1/05 1/06 1/07 1/08 Daily Average LabCorp 1 7 0 20 32 24 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 11 10 8 19 44 33 24 21 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 0 6 6 10 7 0 4 Other Laboratory* 17 0 6 11 7 13 6 9 Total 30 17 20 56 93 77 30 46

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.