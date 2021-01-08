Jan. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 981 positive results with 126 in Manchester; 19 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, January 8, 2021, DHHS announced 981 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.4%. Today’s results include 654 people who tested positive by PCR test and 327 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,811 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:
- 12/30: 6 new cases today, for an updated total of 1,040 cases
- 12/31: 75 new cases today, for an updated total of 1,023 cases
- 1/5: 17 new cases today, for an updated total of 758 cases
- 1/6: 455 new cases today, for an updated total of 575 cases
- 1/7: 428 new cases
Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred forty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (168), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (162), Strafford (84), Merrimack (63), Cheshire (57), Belknap (44), Grafton (39), Sullivan (37), Coos (24), and Carroll (15) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (126) and Nashua (106). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-six new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced 19 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- 4 female residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older
- 4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 2 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
- 3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 297 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 50,152 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 8, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|50,152
|Recovered
|42,495 (85%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|846 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|6,811
|Current Hospitalizations
|297
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|534,783
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|35,065
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|64,471
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|690
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update
Phase 1a Allocation Summary through Thursday, January 7, 2021 – First Doses Only
|Phase 1a Groups
|Doses allocated
to date
|Estimated persons in group
|% of needed amount allocated
|Hospital health workers – High risk
|20,300
|20,694
|98%
|Hospital health workers – Moderate risk
|0
|5,417
|0%
|Ambulatory care health workers – High risk**
|18,820
|34,201
|55%
|Ambulatory care health workers – Moderate risk
|0
|3,963
|0%
|Long-term care facilities in PPP
|33,150
|33,150
|100%
|Long-term care facilities not in PPP
|980
|980
|100%
|First responders
|7,080
|12,890
|55%
|Public health workers***
|520
|520
|100%
|State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs
|1,100
|1,100
|100%
|Total
|81,950
|112,915
|73%
** Includes outpatient healthcare providers, dentists, home health care, K-12 school nurses, funeral services, retail pharmacists, corrections medical personnel, homeless quarantine/isolation shelter personnel, etc.
*** Includes public health response personnel with contact with cases, contacts, or conduct testing or vaccine administration.
Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group
|Vaccination Sites
|Doses
Available for Site to Order1
|Doses Distributed2
|Doses Administered to Patients
|Hospitals
|30,545
|27,115
|21,144
|Long-term care pharmacy partnership program*
|33,150
|23,400
|7,283
|State-managed fixed sites
|19,710
|19,630
|9,580
|Regional public health network mobile sites
|1,970
|1,190
|808
|Other
|1,450
|380
|407
|Total
|86,825
|71,715
|39,222
1 Doses available for site to order are the number of doses that have been made available to the site to order.
2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.
* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.
Phase 1a Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Hospital*
|Hospital1
|Doses Distributed2
|Doses Administered to High Risk Health Workers3
|Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital
|395
|295
|Androscoggin Valley Hospital
|230
|268
|Catholic Medical Center
|1700
|1608
|Cheshire Medical Center
|1110
|830
|Concord Hospital
|1610
|1475
|Cottage Hospital
|175
|164
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|5505
|3299
|Elliot Hospital
|2520
|1663
|Encompass Health
|145
|109
|Exeter Hospital
|1670
|1415
|Frisbie Memorial Hospital
|750
|637
|Hampstead Hospital
|190
|193
|Huggins Hospital
|300
|146
|Littleton Regional Hospital
|260
|244
|Lakes Region Healthcare
|800
|440
|Memorial hospital
|375
|363
|Monadnock Hospital
|305
|198
|New Hampshire Hospital
|450
|304
|New London Hospital
|310
|119
|Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital
|770
|521
|Parkland Medical Center
|760
|572
|Portsmouth Regional Hospital
|1300
|1277
|Southern NH Medical Center
|1660
|1474
|Speare Memorial Hospital
|260
|273
|St. Joseph Hospital
|1520
|1442
|Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital
|90
|70
|Valley Regional Hospital
|215
|168
|Weeks Medical Center
|260
|247
|Wentworth Douglass Hospital
|1480
|1330
|Total
|27,115
|21,144
* Currently only high-risk health workers working in hospitals or hospital-affiliated practices are receiving vaccines during Phase 1a.
1 Each hospital receives a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week based on their total need.
2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.
3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.
Note: Data presented represent doses allocated, distributed, and administered through January 7th, 2021.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|1/01
|1/02
|1/03
|1/04
|1/05
|1/06
|1/07
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|0
|895
|315
|366
|614
|1,014
|881
|584
|LabCorp
|1,318
|1,332
|1,051
|1,077
|845
|1,019
|1,159
|1,114
|Quest Diagnostics
|866
|529
|963
|756
|369
|694
|983
|737
|Mako Medical
|407
|49
|188
|2
|140
|407
|781
|282
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|654
|403
|417
|433
|136
|1,095
|0
|448
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|403
|253
|303
|465
|453
|448
|393
|388
|Other Laboratory*
|1,851
|1,248
|1,160
|2,243
|2,737
|3,759
|3,648
|2,378
|University of New Hampshire**
|0
|0
|0
|1,532
|1,319
|717
|1,214
|683
|Total
|5,499
|4,709
|4,397
|6,874
|6,613
|9,153
|9,059
|6,615
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|1/01
|1/02
|1/03
|1/04
|1/05
|1/06
|1/07
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|15
|1
|7
|0
|3
|32
|0
|8
|Quest Diagnostics
|36
|11
|10
|8
|19
|44
|32
|23
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|10
|0
|2
|Other Laboratory*
|1
|17
|0
|6
|11
|7
|7
|7
|Total
|52
|30
|17
|20
|33
|93
|39
|41
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.
Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.