Jan. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 981 positive results with 126 in Manchester; 19 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, January 8, 2021, DHHS announced 981 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.4%. Today’s results include 654 people who tested positive by PCR test and 327 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,811 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred forty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (168), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (162), Strafford (84), Merrimack (63), Cheshire (57), Belknap (44), Grafton (39), Sullivan (37), Coos (24), and Carroll (15) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (126) and Nashua (106). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 19 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 female residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 297 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 50,152 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 8, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 50,152 Recovered 42,495 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 846 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,811 Current Hospitalizations 297 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 534,783 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,065 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 64,471 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 690

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Phase 1a Allocation Summary through Thursday, January 7, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase 1a Groups Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Hospital health workers – High risk 20,300 20,694 98% Hospital health workers – Moderate risk 0 5,417 0% Ambulatory care health workers – High risk** 18,820 34,201 55% Ambulatory care health workers – Moderate risk 0 3,963 0% Long-term care facilities in PPP 33,150 33,150 100% Long-term care facilities not in PPP 980 980 100% First responders 7,080 12,890 55% Public health workers*** 520 520 100% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 81,950 112,915 73%

** Includes outpatient healthcare providers, dentists, home health care, K-12 school nurses, funeral services, retail pharmacists, corrections medical personnel, homeless quarantine/isolation shelter personnel, etc.

*** Includes public health response personnel with contact with cases, contacts, or conduct testing or vaccine administration.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Doses Administered to Patients Hospitals 30,545 27,115 21,144 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 33,150 23,400 7,283 State-managed fixed sites 19,710 19,630 9,580 Regional public health network mobile sites 1,970 1,190 808 Other 1,450 380 407 Total 86,825 71,715 39,222

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

Phase 1a Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Hospital*

Hospital1 Doses Distributed2 Doses Administered to High Risk Health Workers3 Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 395 295 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 230 268 Catholic Medical Center 1700 1608 Cheshire Medical Center 1110 830 Concord Hospital 1610 1475 Cottage Hospital 175 164 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5505 3299 Elliot Hospital 2520 1663 Encompass Health 145 109 Exeter Hospital 1670 1415 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 750 637 Hampstead Hospital 190 193 Huggins Hospital 300 146 Littleton Regional Hospital 260 244 Lakes Region Healthcare 800 440 Memorial hospital 375 363 Monadnock Hospital 305 198 New Hampshire Hospital 450 304 New London Hospital 310 119 Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital 770 521 Parkland Medical Center 760 572 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 1300 1277 Southern NH Medical Center 1660 1474 Speare Memorial Hospital 260 273 St. Joseph Hospital 1520 1442 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 90 70 Valley Regional Hospital 215 168 Weeks Medical Center 260 247 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 1480 1330 Total 27,115 21,144

* Currently only high-risk health workers working in hospitals or hospital-affiliated practices are receiving vaccines during Phase 1a.

1 Each hospital receives a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week based on their total need.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses allocated, distributed, and administered through January 7th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/01 1/02 1/03 1/04 1/05 1/06 1/07 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 895 315 366 614 1,014 881 584 LabCorp 1,318 1,332 1,051 1,077 845 1,019 1,159 1,114 Quest Diagnostics 866 529 963 756 369 694 983 737 Mako Medical 407 49 188 2 140 407 781 282 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 654 403 417 433 136 1,095 0 448 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 403 253 303 465 453 448 393 388 Other Laboratory* 1,851 1,248 1,160 2,243 2,737 3,759 3,648 2,378 University of New Hampshire** 0 0 0 1,532 1,319 717 1,214 683 Total 5,499 4,709 4,397 6,874 6,613 9,153 9,059 6,615 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/01 1/02 1/03 1/04 1/05 1/06 1/07 Daily Average LabCorp 15 1 7 0 3 32 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 36 11 10 8 19 44 32 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 1 0 6 0 10 0 2 Other Laboratory* 1 17 0 6 11 7 7 7 Total 52 30 17 20 33 93 39 41

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.