Jan. 8-29: ‘This Is Us Plus Some’ exhibition, highlighting how art transforms communities

MANCHESTER, NH – This January, Mosaic Art Collective invites art enthusiasts and the community at large to witness the vibrant culmination of collaborative creativity in the exhibition, “This is Us Plus Some“. This transformative showcase, featuring the distinct voices of select board members and esteemed guest artists, highlights the power of unity, shared passion, and the profound impact of art on communities.

Newly reformed as a nonprofit organization, Mosaic Art Collective is dedicated to creating a space for artists, makers, musicians, and creative entrepreneurs of all kinds and levels to engage, collaborate, and co-create a thriving creative community.

“This is Us Plus Some” serves as a testament to the collective spirit that defines the Mosaic Art Collective. Through a diverse array of artistic expressions, the exhibition encapsulates the essence of unity and shared vision within the creative process. The selected board members and guest artists featured in the exhibition have not only excelled in their personal artistic endeavors but have also made significant contributions to their respective communities.

Join us for an exclusive opening night reception on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 4-8 p.m., at 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201. This event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to engage directly with the artists, gain insights into their creative processes, and connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for the arts.

Exhibition Details:

Exhibition Dates: January 8 – 29, 2024

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 4-8 PM

Location: 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201, Manchester

Mosaic Art Collective invites everyone to be part of this celebration of unity, diversity, and transformative artistry.

Upcoming Special Events:

January 20, 2024 – 7-10 p.m.

Music Night: Featuring Abner II and Regals



January 25, 2024 – 5:45-8 p.m.

Workshop: Eraser Printmaking with Jackie Hanson



January 26, 2024 – 5:40-7 p.m.

Artist Talk with Gary Samson: A filmmaker and photographer known for his work in large format portraiture and his mastery of 19th-century photographic techniques. He is currently an Emeritus Professor of Photography at the New Hampshire Institute of Art.

About Mosaic Art Collective:



The Mosaic Art Collective is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a collaborative and thriving creative community. Through engaging initiatives and exhibitions, the collective aims to provide a platform for artists and creative entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and make a positive impact on society.