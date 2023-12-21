Jan. 7: Pizzastock Battle of the Bands at Tupelo to raise funds, awareness for suicide prevention

DERRY, NH – Since 2017 the Jason R Flood Memorial’s Pizzastock Events have provided a showcase for local talent, and a place for local youth to gather and build community.

The Jason R Flood Memorial Fund 501 (C)(3) was created after the suicide of Jason Flood, a Pinkerton graduate. He was a high-functioning bright student, athlete, and musician with undiagnosed depression. The Flood family wants to raise awareness and the ability to speak up and reach out when warning signs are recognized. The Pizzastock Events were conceived to facilitate ‘Healing through music, connecting with community’ a theme of the Jason R Flood Memorial.

The annual Battle of the Bands event at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry on Sunday January 7th, 2024, at noon will showcase top local talent in an opportunity to win the coveted Pizzastock Championship. Advance tickets are now on sale through the Tupelo Music Hall’s box office. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the show. The proceeds from this event will benefit local mental health organizations, and suicide prevention.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Tupelo Music Hall website.