Jan. 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 515 positive results with 51 in Manchester; 11 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, January 7, 2021, DHHS announced 515 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 4.7%. Today’s results include 241 people who tested positive by PCR test and 274 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,630 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (110), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (88), Merrimack (73), Strafford (54), Carroll (21), Belknap (19), Cheshire (15), Grafton (12), Coos (9), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (51) and Nashua (28). The county of residence is being determined for thirty new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 314 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 49,261 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 7, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 49,261 Recovered 41,804 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 827 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,630 Current Hospitalizations 314 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 530,757 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,985 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 64,222 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 596

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/31 1/01 1/02 1/03 1/04 1/05 1/06 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,273 0 895 315 366 614 1,014 640 LabCorp 1,858 1,317 1,332 1,051 1,077 843 589 1,152 Quest Diagnostics 1,106 866 529 963 756 369 636 746 Mako Medical 589 407 49 188 2 140 407 255 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 854 654 403 417 433 136 0 414 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 421 403 253 303 465 447 283 368 Other Laboratory* 2,001 1,842 1,248 1,155 2,234 2,666 3,450 2,085 University of New Hampshire** 24 0 0 0 1,532 1,319 717 513 Total 8,126 5,489 4,709 4,392 6,865 6,534 7,096 6,173 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/31 1/01 1/02 1/03 1/04 1/05 1/06 Daily Average LabCorp 22 14 1 7 0 3 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 25 36 11 10 8 19 44 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 0 1 0 6 0 0 3 Other Laboratory* 7 1 17 0 6 11 4 7 Total 66 51 30 17 20 33 48 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.