Jan. 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 2,093 positive results with 333 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, January 7, 2022, DHHS announced 2,093 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, January 6. Today’s results include 1,454 people who tested positive by PCR test and 639 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 164 new cases from Saturday, January 1 (81 by PCR and 83 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,326; an additional 11 new cases from Sunday, January 2 (7 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,012; an additional 111 new cases from Monday, January 3 (13 by PCR and 98 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,507; an additional 45 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (5 by PCR and 40 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,941; and an additional 209 new cases from Wednesday, January, 5 (107 by PCR and 102 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,393. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 15,340 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are six hundred and fifty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (541), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (343), Merrimack (294), Strafford (192), Grafton (175), Cheshire (149), Belknap (101), Carroll (68), Sullivan (66), and Coos (20) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (333) and Nashua (158). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and ninety-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 366 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 214,572 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 7, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 214,572 Recovered 197,213 (92%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,019 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 15,340 Current Hospitalizations 366

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.