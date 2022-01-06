Jan. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 2,184 positive results with 474 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, January 6, 2022, DHHS announced 2,184 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, January 5. Today’s results include 1,390 people who tested positive by PCR test and 794 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 68 new cases from Wednesday, December 29 (52 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,882; an additional 54 new cases from Thursday, December 30 (25 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,233; an additional 368 new cases from Saturday, January 1 (206 by PCR and 150 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,324; an additional 892 new cases from Sunday, January 2 (692 by PCR and 200 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,001; an additional 187 new cases from Monday, January 3 (89 by PCR and 98 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,396; and an additional 42 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (2 by PCR and 40 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,896. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 14,937 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seven hundred and seventy-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (853), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (564), Merrimack (300), Grafton (291), Strafford (231), Cheshire (153), Belknap (108), Carroll (76), Sullivan (66), and Coos (36) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (474) and Nashua (315). The county of residence is being determined for three hundred and twenty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 359 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 211,952 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 6, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 211,952 Recovered 194,998 (92%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,017 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 14,937 Current Hospitalizations 359

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/6/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Belknap County Nursing Home 1 3 0 0 Cedar Healthcare Center 5 6 0 1 Colonial Poplin Nursing Home Fremont 3 1 0 0 The Courville at Manchester 34 22 0 6 Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare 19 6 0 0 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 23 9 0 0 Elm Wood Center 5 5 0 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home 1 5 0 0 Fairview Senior Living Facility 5 3 0 0 Golden View Health Care Center 11 15 0 0 Hanover Hill Healthcare Center 3 4 0 0 Harris Hill Center 8 4 0 1 Havenwood Heritage Heights 4 8 0 0 Hillsborough County Department of Corrections 159 11 0 0 Keene Center 2 5 0 0 Lilac View Assisted Care Facility 14 1 0 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 30 18 0 0 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home 7 11 0 0 Mount Carmel Rehab and Nursing Center 3 8 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 20 18 0 0 Pleasant Valley Nursing Home 19 8 0 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare 24 18 0 0 Rochester Manor 8 6 0 0 Rockingham County Dept. of Corrections 14 2 0 0 Rosewood Manor Assisted Living 8 1 0 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 3 2 0 0 Salem Haven 21 6 0 2 Strafford County Jail 20 6 0 0 Wolfeboro Bay Center Genesis Healthcare 11 4 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 All America Assisted Living (12/1/2021) 8 6 0 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021) 62 23 6 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Austin Home (11/10/2021) 11 2 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Belknap County Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 3 10 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021) 3 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Bentley Commons at Bedford (12/1/2021) 2 2 0 Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021) 42 5 7 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 The Birches at Concord (11/24/2021) 36 18 4 Bowman Place at Olde Bedford (11/29/2021) 7 3 0 Brookdale Spruce Wood (11/22/2021) 41 8 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021) 8 2 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021) 8 4 1 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Country Village Center (11/16/2021) 33 12 3 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Courville at Nashua (10/29/2021) 19 4 0 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Edgewood Center Portsmouth (11/23/2021) 21 9 1 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021) 7 8 0 Epsom Health Center (12/3/2021) 18 11 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 9 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021) 192 9 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021) 36 11 0 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (11/24/2021) 23 8 1 Grafton County Department of Corrections (12/8/2021) 7 4 0 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Harvest Hill Assisted Living (12/23/2021) 34 6 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (11/17/2021) 3 1 0 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Inn at Deerfield (11/24/2021) 22 6 0 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/3/2022) 33 11 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021) 10 2 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021) 21 10 4 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (12/22/2021) 24 18 4 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Lebanon Center Genesis (10/19/2021) 11 1 0 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021) 2 1 2 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Merrimack County Nursing Home (10/27/2021) 10 2 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (11/16/2020) 6 8 0 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (11/1/2021) 7 4 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Oceanside Center – Genesis (11/22/2021) 29 4 0 Peabody Home (9/29/2021) 3 3 0 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pine Rock Manor Warner (12/8/2021) 7 2 0 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021) 7 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home (11/24/2021) 11 10 0 Pond View Acres Assisted Living (11/29/2021) 3 2 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare (12/16/2021) 3 2 0 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Center 11 5 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021) 9 5 1 River Wood Manchester (11/9/2021) 8 2 1 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021) 7 8 1 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021) 21 6 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Villa Crest Manchester (9/15/2021) 8 1 0 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Webster at Rye (12/8/2021) 40 18 6 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Wheelock Terrace (12/28/2021) 4 1 0 Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021) 6 2 0 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (11/30/2021) 7 6 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021) 8 4 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (1/3/2022) 7 17 0

