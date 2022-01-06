Jan. 6 – 9: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6th

Chad Verbeck / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 5pm

Alli Beaudry / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Ted Solovicos / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Justin Jordan / Fratello’s (Nashua) / 5:30pm

Chris Lester / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7th

Rose Kula / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Pat’s Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Fody’s (Derry) / 7pm

Lucas Gallo / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Almost Famous / Derryfield (Manchester) / 9pm

Ken Clark Organ Trio / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

Chris Fraga / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8th

Alex Cohen / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 3pm

Becca Myari / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Clint Lapointe / McIntire Ski Area (Manchester) / 5pm

Phil Sargent / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Off the Record / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

7 Day Weekend / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Mt. Pleasant / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9th

Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Better Left Acoustic / Lynn’s 102 Tavern (Hudson) / 5pm

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The ROCKIN’ DADDIOS / January 8th at 7 pm (Manchester)

The Rockin Daddios, a vocal group from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, are gaining popularity in New England. They are well known for their great harmonies and are known to include audience participation along with their stage antics. This is a fun group of guys! Join them (and their band) for an amazing night of Doo-Wop music that will keep your toes tapping as we stroll down memory lane! The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint!

WEEKEND COMEDY / January 21-23 (Manchester)

A couple in their late forties and a couple in their twenties have accidentally rented the same cottage for a weekend by mistake. They decide to share it and we watch the comedic clash between generations. It’s home spun humor strikes chords regardless of a viewer’s age and the laughter it kindles is as warm and spontaneous as the play’s dialogue and situations.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at The Rex: JOE YANNETTY / January 7th at 7:30pm

Join us for FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY AT THE REX! Like most native East Bostonians Joe Yannetty is hilarious. He was raised in an inner city Italian neighborhood which means that being funny is not only a survival skill, it is in his blood. Where Joe grew up, if you’re not willing to kill somebody you had better make them laugh. In 2014 Joe was diagnosed and subsequently survived Stage 4 throat cancer, which has led him to Motivational Speaking and huge corporate events throughout the globe. Not only does he deliver an amazing message he will make you laugh while doing so. You will not find a more well rounded, more professional, or funnier entertainer.

LIVIN’ ON A BAD NAME / January 8th at 7:30pm

Livin’ on a Bad Name is America’s Premiere Bon Jovi Tribute Band! The impersonation is peerless, the energy, tones, sounds, musicianship and chemistry in this band has to be seen and heard to be believed.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

RECYCLED PERCUSSION / January 8th at 4:00pm and 7:30pm (FINAL SHOWS!)

You may have seen them impressing the judges on America’s Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or maybe as they opened the 2017 Super Bowl or on their Emmy Award Winning TV show “Chaos & Kindness”! Maybe, just maybe, you are one of the few that have not seen this amazing show. Whether it is your first time or your tenth, a Recycled Percussion show always rocks! Don’t miss this show packed full of surprises and crowd favorites in an incredible turbo-charged performance. Be part of a one of a kind show that took these guys all the way to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas!

1964 – THE TRIBUTE / January 9th at 7:00pm (mainstage)

1964 The Tribute returns to the Palace Theatre this Sunday. This is “The Number One Beatles Tribute in the World”, according to Rolling Stone Magazine! These are the Beatles you remember from the “Ed Sullivan Show and Shea Stadium” The band perfectly recreates the early Beatles: they look amazing from their Beatle Boots to their vintage guitars! We are proud to welcome 1964: The Tribute back to the intimate Palace Theatre!

FEATURED EVENTS:

THEATRE: AND THE WINNER IS / Player’s Ring Theatre (Portsmouth)

Based on the 2008 book by Mitch Albom, the play follows Tyler Johnes, a self-centered movie star who is nominated for an Oscar but dies the night before the awards. In the afterlife, he bargains with a heavenly gatekeeper to send him back to earth for the awards ceremony so that he can find out if he wins, dragging his agent, rival actor, girlfriend and ex-wife along for the ride.

January 7-23 / Tickets: www.playersring.org or (603)436-8123

FAMILY ART MAKING: The Studio 550 Art Center (Manchester)

Family clay sculpting workshop that’s available to all ages and skill levels. Choose between one of three projects: pinch pot animals, a slab mug or bubble jars, animals or fairy houses. Most projects are widely customizable, and the instructor is also available to help.

Friday, January 7th at 4:15pm / Visit www.550arts.com or call (603)232-5597.

COMEDY SATURDAY, JANUARY 8th THIS WEEKEND:

Joe Yannetty / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Lenny Clarke / Tupelo Music Hall / 8pm

Mark Scalia / Headliners Comedy Club at DoubleTree (Manchester) 8:30pm

Jody Sloane / Chunky’s (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Steve Bjork / Chunky’s (Nashua) / 8:30pm

